Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram Launches India’s First Moses 2.0 Technology, a Game Changing Breakthrough in Urology Care

Bangalore, November 3, 2022: Apollo Hospitals Bangalore brings in India’s very first Moses 2.0, an advanced and novel laser technology to treat large kidney stones and prostate enlargement in high-risk patients with multiple health complications like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac issues, and those who have undergone a complex surgery earlier in a completely bloodless and painless manner. It not only takes very less time – only about an hour – to remove kidney stones and prostate with utmost precision but also reduces hospital stays and makes post-procedure recovery real quick.

Introduced just about 3 months back on the global healthcare map, Moses 2.0 is a modification of Holmium laser technology (which has been in use for about 15 years in healthcare) that auto-modulates to prevent blood clotting as well as bleeding that makes it a game changer to treat kidney stones and prostate enlargement for people who have multiple health risks and are on blood thinners or anticoagulants. It uses a high-power Holmium laser worth 120 watts. After the USA and China, India became the third country to get Moses 2.0 installed at Apollo Hospital, Seshadripuram, Bangalore which is soon to become the Centre of Excellence of Urology Training by January, this year.

When Moses technology is used to treat stones, it is called Moses Laser Technology Fragmentation (MLTF) and when used in prostate treatment, it is called Moses Laser Enucleation of the Prostate (MOLEP).

Explaining the benefits of this latest technology for both kidney stone removal and prostate enlargement, Dr Manohar T, Chief of Urology, Uro Oncology & kidney Transplantation Laser, Laparoscopic, Transplant and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospital Seshadripuram and Director, Apollo Institute of renal sciences (AIRS), said: “Procedures conducted by using Moses 2.0 are endoscopic and do not involve the cut opening of the area. The best part is that any size of kidney stones and the prostate can be completely treated. While stones get totally fine dusted without any possibility of any bits remaining, it takes out about 90% of the prostate as against conventional methods that take out only 40% to 50%of the enlarged prostate without any bleeding or pain caused to the patient and without any risk of regrowth of prostate in near or later future.”

“It is not only minimally invasive, painless with no bleeding and brings down the duration of hospital stays, making recovery quicker, but it can also be used to treat any size of kidney stones ( as much as 4.5 to 6.5 cms) and prostate enlargement (as much as 675 grams of the prostate which is the biggest in the world) on patients with a high risk of hypertension, diabetes, brain stroke, stroke and those who are still recovering from complex surgeries and are on blood thinners. While earlier we had to stop blood thinners on patients for about 5 to 7 days for kidney stone or prostate removal surgeries which could have had a severe impact healthwise, Moses does not require us to stop blood thinners now for conducting these surgeries. It doesn’t leave any scar and doesn’t cause any shockwaves or use any puncture methods,” he added.

Surgeons require extensive training as Moses 2.0 is technically complicated and demands great technical skills and expertise. Dr. Manohar T, the principal investigator on Moses 2.0, with an experience of 16 years in laser, has been studying this unique technology for 2.5 years and has conducted 36 surgeries using Moses 2.0 technology in three months time, has been leading a structured training program at Apollo Hospitals Bangalore, for the last three years. Surgeons from the UK, Srilanka, Nepal, and Bahrain come here to get hands-on training on Moses 2.0 on advanced simulators that are imported from the USA.

These trainee surgeons need to observe 20 cases, assist in 20 other cases, and perform another 20 cases before they start performing this procedure independently. “For surgeons, Moses 2.0 makes any surgery very fast, accurate, pretend ise, satisfying and helps them overcome the inhibitions of conducting a complex surgery in no time,” said Dr Manohar T.

Dr. Manish Mattoo – Chief Executive Officer – Karnataka Region, Apollo Hospitals said: “Apollo Hospital has always been on the top in global healthcare delivery in terms of bringing technovations and advancement in healthcare. Moses 2.0 is another feather added to its hat. With the promising infrastructure and skillful doctors we have on board, we are all set to launch a center of excellence for Urology in Apollo Hospitals Bangalore which will see immense progress in healthcare delivery and research in Urology.”

Mr. Uday Davda – Chief Operating Officer, Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, said: “It is a matter of great privilege and honor for us to be able to be a part of this ground-breaking breakthrough in Urology. Apollo Hospital has always been a pioneer in driving technology innovations in India’s healthcare and Moses 2.0 will certainly revolutionize prostate enlargement and kidney stone removal surgeries providing optimal clinical outcomes on high-risk patients.”