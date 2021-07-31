Apollo Hospitals Group and Microsoft India redefine care process for MS Teams users

Hyderabad: Apollo 24|7 – the digital Arm of the Apollo Hospitals Group and Microsoft India have joined hands to launch Enterprise Solution that can be utilized by organizations to provide their employees access to a holistic health and wellness solution within the Microsoft work suite. The Enterprise Solution – as integrated by Apollo 24|7 – has been tested in a pilot program for Microsoft India employees for a period of three months.

As part of the pilot program, 5000 Microsoft employees were given the access on this enterprise platform and over 50% of them chose to take virtual consultations with an Apollo doctor during the months of April–June. In addition to virtual consultations, over 2,600 medicine orders were also placed using the App, which were delivered at the doorsteps of the consumers in record time. Each of the registered Microsoft employees had access to over 7,000 doctors and specialists across the Apollo network.

Given the current scenario and with the third wave of COVID looming, organizations have been increasingly on the lookout for digital healthcare solutions to support their employees and families. Now, with deep integration of Apollo 24|7 with Microsoft Teams, a user has access to medical teleconsultation, vaccine booking, pharmacy, diagnostic tests, electronic health records, and wellness programs with just a click of the button.

“Healthcare is evolving to meet the immediate and future demands during the global health crisis. With the advancements in technology, people across the globe are embracing digital healthcare solutions. Apollo 24|7 has been developed to provide access to quality care to everyone. We are excited to partner with Microsoft during this pandemic to support organizations for employee wellbeing” said Madhu Aravind, CTO, Apollo 24|7.

The latest digital health offering by India’s largest healthcare provider combines Apollo Group’s extensive physical network and capabilities with a comprehensive and distinctive digital ecosystem.

Talking about the association, Microsoft’s Executive Director, Strategic Growth, Meetul Patel said, “In today’s hybrid work environment, organizations are increasingly looking to make access to wellness resources easier for their employees. Our partnership with Apollo has helped bring this access right into the flow-of -work by making resources easy to access from within Microsoft Teams which serves in so many ways as the “Office” in the emerging work environment”

The Enterprise Solution enables a user to consult an Apollo Doctor within 15 minutes of requesting for a consult; order medicines from the wide network of Apollo Pharmacies; and request for sample collection from home for prescribed diagnostic tests within Microsoft Teams itself.

Apollo 24|7–Microsoft Teams integration has created a unique solution for organizational wellbeing, and can be enabled for enterprises very quickly. The solution allows organizations to provide the entire Apollo ecosystem in the palm of their respective employees thereby empowering the employees to manage the health and wellbeing of their loves ones.