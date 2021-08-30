Apollo Hospitals Group launches a Global Reference Lab for specialized diagnostic testing, at Hyderabad!

one of the largest diagnostic laboratory chains in India, announced the launch of state-of-the-art Apollo Diagnostics Global Reference Lab, at Hyderabad. The Lab backed by the Apollo Hospitals Group, will offer a menu of more than 3,000 tests, and will service clients pan India and Southeast Asia. The facility spread across 30,000 square feet, at Balanagar in the suburbs of Hyderabad, is one of the largest and most premium diagnostic labs in the country. The B2B Lab is equipped to service both the routine and specialized testing needs of the entire Apollo Hospitals group and other private diagnostic centers and Hospitals from all over India.

Apollo Diagnostics Global Reference Lab has the most modern molecular biology lab with RT PCRs, CB NAAT and GenXpert testing. The end-to-end biochemistry, immunology, and hematology services with flow Cytometry for routine testing on the same floor with immunoflourometry, are on par with the international standards. Global Reference Lab is one of the few labs performing maternal and newborn screening tests in the country.

This state-of-the-art molecular lab is at par with labs around the world, has the capacity to process up to 50,000 samples a day without human intervention, and will be a game changer for the entire healthcare industry. The infrastructure available here can support processing of over 1.5 lakh samples per day, says Dr Sangita Reddy, Jt. Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group. This Center will have world class accreditations. The Apollo Diagnostics is a division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle, it is specializing in diagnostics with seven major hubs at Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow etc. Each of these have labs across their respective regions under the hub and spoke model, adding up to 143 labs across the country. In addition, we have 370 of our clinics with labs, over a thousand sample collection centers across the country, both our own and franchisee centers, and a thousand phlebotomists, they are all connected to the labs. These labs give immediate and high-quality reports. All these labs are connected from a quality assurance and reference lab perspective, which will be ensured here, which is the Global Reference Lab. We can service patient needs in any part of the country with high speed and efficiency which is very difficult for others to match. This being a Global Reference Lab, will receive samples from abroad as well, we already have a tie up with Bahrain and will receive samples from across Southeast Asia. We will also be launching the latest Genetic laboratory very soon at this facility. Today is a very special day, as it is the 33rd anniversary of Apollo Hospitals at Jubilee Hills.

This scalable lab will offer more than 3,000 tests from specialized departments of Biochemistry, Immunology, Histopathology, Molecular Biology, Cytogenetics, Microbiology, Serology and Clinical Pathology. The facility houses some of the high-end testing including Immunohi-stochemistry testing and Hematology at Histopathology Lab: FISH and CISH testing capabilities in Cytogenetics and in-house home brew tests in molecular virology.

Like all our laboratories, GRL will be frequently enrolled in stringent clinical laboratory proficiency testing (PT) programs that are used to validate our testing protocols. Periodic review of QC results is a frequent tool for maintaining quality control of patient samples, says Mr. Chandra Sekhar C., Group CEO, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. What we have created here is the best in the world and will offer all the tests offered anywhere in the world. This is an endeavor which brings in high-class testing, outcomes which are accurate, scientific, and accessible to all. This Center will test samples from within India and abroad.

Dr Srivatsa Prakhya, AGM – Group Lab Services & Head Advanced Diagnostics, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd.; said, this Global Reference Lab is very large facility with high-end diagnostics. The facility is integrated and connected with 143 labs of Apollo Hospitals Group, pan India.