Apollo Hospitals Group scales a new milestone by administering 1 mn vaccines

Hyderabad, 28th May 2021: Apollo Hospitals Group has crossed an important milestone by administering 1 million vaccines across 80 locations in India. The Group prioritised frontline workers, high risk population and corporate employees across the country in this drive. As the largest vaccinator in the private sector Apollo Hospitals will continue to support the Union and State Governments in the fight against this pandemic.

Apollo Hospitals will further ramp up the immunisation program in the days to come. The first million was clocked in just about 3 weeks, in June the Group is set to administer a million every week and double it in July. The Group’s vaccination program is on track to complete 20 million Jabs by September, 2021.

We would like to thank the Union and State Governments and the vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support, says Shobana Kamineni, Executive Vice-chairperson, Apollo Group of Hospitals.

Sputnik the third vaccine approved in India will be available through the Apollo system from the 2nd week of June.

“We believe that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated” adds Shobana Kamineni.

It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap C Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Now, as Asia’s foremost trusted integrated healthcare group, its presence includes over 12,000 beds across 72 Hospitals, 3800 pharmacies, over 120 Primary Care clinics and 650 Diagnostic centers, 700 plus Teleclinics, over 15 medical education centers and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials. The most recent investment being the commissioning of South East Asia’s very first Proton Therapy Centre in Chennai.

Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. In a rare honor, the Government of India had issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo’s contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For 38 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Its hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the country for advanced medical services.