Apollo Hospitals Group to enter the metaverse using 8chili Hint VR™ platform

Hyderabad, February 24, 2022: Apollo Hospitals Group has announced a unique collaboration with ‘8chili Inc’ to enable engagement in the metaverse, in the first-of-its-kind initiative. Virtual reality will provide an immersive experience that has been proven to increase patient engagement and skill mastery for hands-on training.

Patient counselling pre/post-operation in virtual reality will help increase patient outcomes by bringing generic environments filled with relaxing “narratives” that will induce control over one’s own body and physiological response. It will also engage the users in virtual reality-mediated activities to empower their abilities to regulate emotion. This personalized approach to every patient will help result in higher patient satisfaction.

“At Apollo Hospitals we are constantly exploring ways to enrich and expedite the healthcare community, and the patient experience. Virtual Reality (VR) will change how both these things are done. 8chili is a leader in the VR space and we are excited to work with them to integrate VR solutions into our care continuum.” said Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman Apollo Hospitals on this collaboration.

On this association Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals said, “People learn best by doing which is why healthcare is a natural fit for immersive VR training. Findings support the equivalence and superiority of VR training, the time to skill mastery, and the economic savings compared to traditional methods. Our need to train healthcare professionals to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of care effectively and efficiently just keeps growing. We strongly believe 8chili’s platform helps us deliver VR immersive training at scale and efficiencies.”

“From the beginning, our focus has been to deliver a platform that makes it easier for organizations to tap into the full potential of the metaverse. HintVR™ is an end-to-end platform to manage your metaverse strategy helping in original 3D content creation, metaverse customization, and also delivery of this content across various metaverse real estates. We are very excited about working with Apollo Group Hospitals as this allows us to deliver the immersive experience to the millions of patients they serve.” said Mr. Aravind Upadhyaya, Founder, and CEO, 8chili