Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad gets the coveted JCI Accreditation for a record sixth time!

Hyderabad, May 31st, 2021: Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, clocked yet another and a significant milestone by garnering the coveted Joint Commission International (JCI) Accreditation, for a record sixth time. JCI is internationally acknowledged gold standard for best clinical practices in quality and patient safety and is the privilege of select few reputed healthcare institutions, globally. The distinctive accreditation reiterates Apollo Hospitals commitment and constant endeavour to offer highest quality care and ensuring utmost safety for patients.

“JCI accreditation is a testimony to Apollo’s dedication and commitment to deliver the best possible care to patients. Apollo’s patient centric approach and care on par with the best globally, enabled to conform with JCI’s strenuous parameters. Kudos to the team and the expert clinicians for their tireless initiative and commitment to highest quality standards spanning over the last eighteen years, says Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.

JCI Accreditation involves a methodic and rigorous process including evaluation of performances in areas like medical expertise, facilities management, staff qualification, organizational leadership and efforts to improve safety and quality of services, by an internationally reputed team of experts.

About Apollo Hospitals

It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap C Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Now, as Asia’s foremost trusted integrated healthcare group, its presence includes over 12,000 beds across 72 Hospitals, 3800 pharmacies, over 120 Primary Care clinics and 650 Diagnostic centers, 700 plus Teleclinics, over 15 medical education centers and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials. The most recent investment being the commissioning of Southeast Asia’s very first Proton Therapy Centre in Chennai.

Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. In a rare honor, the Government of India had issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo’s contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For 38 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Its hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the country for advanced medical services.