Apollo Hospitals to Administer Sputnik V Vaccines in Collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s In Pilot Program

Hyderabad, May 17, 2021: Apollo Hospitals (Apollo), Asia’s foremost integrated healthcare services provider and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (Dr. Reddy’s), a leading Indian multinational pharmaceutical company today announced the launch of a limited pilot program for the Sputnik V vaccine as part of the soft launch by Dr. Reddy’s in India. The first phase of the program will kick-off with vaccinations in Hyderabad on Monday (May 17, 2021) and in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at separate facilities at the Apollo Hospitals in those cities. The vaccinations would follow the SOPs as recommended by the Government including registration on CoWIN.

Dr. K. Hari Prasad, President – Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Limited said, “With the opening up of the vaccination program for the private sector, we have intensified our efforts to accelerate the rate of vaccination through opening vaccination centers across our hospital network and are also in discussions with corporates to undertake vaccination on their premises. We are currently administering COVID vaccine at 60 locations across the country including Apollo Hospitals, Apollo Spectra hospitals and Apollo Clinics. This pilot phase will allow Dr. Reddy’s and Apollo to test the arrangements and cold chain logistics and prepare for the launch. We are confident that with the Sputnik V vaccine, we will be able to make a significant contribution to ease availability and access to COVID vaccines to the community at large.”

M.V. Ramana, CEO – Branded Markets (India & Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Apollo Hospitals as part of our soft pilot launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. We are working to scale up the pilot and take the vaccine to other cities, and in the upcoming months we hope to inoculate as many Indians as possible.”

The Sputnik V vaccines for the pilot program would be supplied by Dr. Reddy’s from the first batch of 1,50,000 vaccine doses imported by them for the soft launch. After Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, the pilot program will be extended to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Pune.

About Apollo Hospitals:

It was in 1983, that Dr. Prathap C Reddy made a pioneering endeavor by launching India’s first corporate hospital – Apollo Hospitals in Chennai. Now, as Asia’s foremost trusted integrated healthcare group, its presence includes over 12,000 beds across 72 Hospitals, 3800 pharmacies, over 120 Primary Care clinics and 650 Diagnostic centers, 700 plus Teleclinics, over 15 medical education centers and a Research Foundation with a focus on global Clinical Trials. The most recent investment being the commissioning of South East Asia’s very first Proton Therapy Centre in Chennai.

Every four days, the Apollo Hospitals Group touches a million lives, in its mission to bring healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual. In a rare honor, the Government of India had issued a commemorative stamp in recognition of Apollo’s contribution, the first for a healthcare organization. Apollo Hospitals Chairman, Dr. Prathap C Reddy, was conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2010. For 38 years, the Apollo Hospitals Group has continuously excelled and maintained leadership in medical innovation, world-class clinical services and cutting-edge technology. Its hospitals are consistently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the country for advanced medical services.

For further details, log onto: www.apollohospitals.com

About Dr. Reddy’s

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses – Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com