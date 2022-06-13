Apollo launches Apollo Bangalore Advanced Pulmonary Services (ABAPS)

Bangalore, June 2022: Apollo Hospitals Karnataka Region is happy to announce its new program – “Apollo Bangalore Advanced Pulmonary Services (ABAPS)”.

The background for this is the COVID19 pandemic, which catapulted the importance of comprehensive respiratory care worldwide. A well-known fact before the pandemic was also that respiratory disease was exponentially on the rise in the country and the world. As the population ages and technology improves, more and more Respiratory (primary or linked diseases) are being diagnosed. There is an interest in complete workup, definitive diagnosis, state of the art therapy, and high and complex solutions including lung and heart transplant. This is supported by the knowledge spurt, the internet, the desire for better care, matching western standards, and supported by economic growth and affordability in the population.

Rising to the occasion after playing a leading role in COVID care, we proposed that unified care under one umbrella providing all aspects of Respiratory care is the need of the day. All Apollo Respiratory units have come under one umbrella, ABAPS. The program aims to elevate the standard of care with an empathetic and comprehensive 360-degree approach in one platform, with all three Apollo Hospitals in Bangalore and Mysore. Currently few centers exist with comprehensive Respiratory medicine. It is predominantly an add-on service/completion service in multi-specialty hospitals.

The Pulmonary services under ABAPS cover the entire spectrum of Respiratory Care and Chest Medicine, ranging from lung disease prevention and detection to pharmacologic and interventional treatment, outpatient medicine, inpatient medicine, respiratory ICU, and high‑end therapies such as ECMO and transplant (both of which became common knowledge in COVID times). The team has specialized Pulmonary medicine expertise with the most sophisticated techniques and technologies available to diagnose and treat all patients with chest and respiratory problems.

ABAPS works at both basic and advanced subspecialty disease models with focused care on a particular condition, with a panel of experts delivering integrated services at a higher level. This includes but is not limited to airway Disorders such as Asthma, Chronic Bronchititis, COPD, Bronchiectasis, Interstitial Lung disease and Lung Cancer. We are already leaders in Interventional Pulmonology and have started focused specialty clinics on interstitial lung disease and pulmonary hypertension, which can take care of patients’ needs end to end.