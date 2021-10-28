Apollo Proton Cancer Centre is the First Hospital in Tamil Nadu to receive IGBC Green New Health Care Platinum Certification

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), the first Proton Therapy Centre in South Asia & the Middle East is the first hospital in Tamil Nadu to receive the prestigious IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) Platinum Certification. APCC received the awards for Green Healthcare Facility – Platinum Certification for providing the best of Indoor Environmental Quality, Sanitization & Hygiene, Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency,& eco-friendly concepts.

IGBC Green Healthcare Facilities Rating System is designed for Sub-centre, Primary Health Centre, Community Health Centre, District Hospital, Clinics, Private Hospitals and Medical Institutions.Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) has launched ‘IGBC Green Healthcare rating system® to address National priorities. This rating programme is a tool which enables the designer to apply green concepts and reduce environmental impacts that are measurable. The platinum award has been given to APCC for their global leadership model.

Sharing her thoughts, Ms Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, said, “It has always been Apollo’s endeavour to be the best in class, whilst also taking into account sustainability, and eco-friendly practices. I am glad that APCC Chennai is leading by example and it is Tamil Nadu’s first hospital to receive the IGBC Platinum Certification. Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai has also recently received the Platinum certification; which goes on to prove that we are adopting best practices across our group hospitals and will strive to introduce more green initiatives across our centres.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Harish Trivedi- Chief Executive Officer, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, said, “This is an important milestone for APCC Chennai. Being the first hospital in Tamil Nadu to receive this certification we want to set new benchmarks in sustainability across all our centres. The sewage water from APCC is recycled and reused to water the green cover surrounding our facility and our HVAC-Air Conditioning System, hence there is zero discharge from the hospital to the government sewage plant. When it comes to conservation of resources, we have adopted practices & SOPs which have led to 26 % energy savings and 28 % reduction in water consumption. To be in line with our motto of providing ‘Tender Loving Care’ to our patients, we have a 22,800 square feet eco-friendly garden which aids patient healing better.”