Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune conducts Newer Techniques in Hernia Surgery Workshop

Pune – Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune along with Abdominal wall Reconstruction Surgeons Community which is an International Surgeons Community of 4500 members working in the field of Hernia Surgery conducted a two day workshop for Surgeons on Advanced techniques in Hernia Surgery on 18th & 19th June in Pune.

Hernia is a relatively common problem faced by people of all age groups which can be one of the following types- ventral, inguinal incisional etc. Previously 40-50 years ago only suture repair was the norm, which changed to use of mesh along with sutures about 20-25 years ago. It has evolved from open to Laparoscopic techniques over last 10-15 years .

There are a variety of Laparoscopic Hernia Surgery techniques like eTEP , SCOLA, IPOM, TARM and a new technique in open surgery known as TAR .

In TAR layers of abdomen are separated and mesh is sandwiched in between them. With this technique large hernias which previously were deemed to be inoperable can now be operated with good functional and Cosmetic outcome. Worldwide these techniques are rapidly being adapted for patient benefit. Hence with an idea to train Surgeons in this aspect this workshop was conducted where Surgeons across India, and a foreign delegate from Nepal attended. 6 different surgeries were done at discounted cost at this workshop.

Dr Kedar Patil, Sr Bariatric and Hernia Surgeon & Dr. Rahul Mahadar, Sr. Laparoscopy and Hernia Surgeon were Course Directors along with Dr. Ramesh Dumbre, Laparoscopic Surgeon and other Senior Surgeons from Pune & AWR Group.

Mr. Indranil Mitra, Center head at Apollo spectra Hospital, Pune said “To help patient treatment with complicated hernia, Apollo Spectra Pune started dedicated Hernia Surgery units. With the advancement in technology and expertise, Hernia in patient could be treated with less pain, faster recovery and affordable cost without the possibility of recurrence.”

A dedicated Hernia Clinic will be conducted by Dr. Kedar Patil & Dr. Rahul. Mahadar every 2nd & 4th Saturday to address the complex Hernias. For appointment call 8888216756.