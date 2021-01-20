Apollo Spectra Hospitals Performed Hip Replacement With Bioloy Implants

Mumbai: A team headed by Dr. Kunal Makhija, Orthopaedic and Joint replacement surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, successfully performed a total hip replacement surgery on a 38-year-old vegetable vendor using Bioloy implants for the first time in Western India. The patient was unable to walk owing to avascular necrosis and his hip movements were restricted to 30%.

Deepak Ingavle was jolted out of his normal life due to hip pain for 6 months. He is a fruit vendor by profession and the sole earner in the family. The patient had right hip pain and was unable to walk or stand for a long time. The patient would limp while walking and required assistance even while doing his daily chores. The patient visited various medicos but nothing seemed to do the trick. However, the patient was referred to Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Mumbai wherein he got a fresh lease of life.

Dr Kunal Makhija, Knee and Hip replacement surgeon, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, highlighted, “On arrival, the patient complained of intermittent pain radiating from the right hip and limping. After reviewing his X-ray, it was found that his right leg was 1 inch shorter and hip movements were restricted to 30 % due to avascular necrosis of the hip.”

Dr Makhija said “Avascular necrosis of the hip is a condition in which blood supply to the head of thigh bone is reduced causing the head to distort in shape and size, normally the head of the thigh bone is circular in shape. In this condition, it becomes almost like a mushroom shape. Avascular necrosis is condition which is more common in males than females, it is mostly seen in middle aged people (30 to 45 yrs). The most common cause is steroid use followed by idiopathic followed by alcohol use. In India almost 16000 cases of Avn Hip are diagnosed which will eventually lead to Hip Replacement”. In this patient’s case, the cause was idiopathic. The patient agreed to undergo total hip replacement surgery after appropriate counseling.

Dr Makhija said, “Total hip replacement is surgery in which head of thigh bone is changed with ceramic or metal implant and socket of pelvis bone is changed with metal implant too. The usual implants are titanium or chromium cobalt. But, this patient was operated using a novel implant known as Bioloy Dual Mobility Hip Implant. Bioloy is a titanium niobium nitride (TiNbN) with outstanding adhesive strength and has high resistance against wear, scratches, and corrosion. These implants have excellent biocompatibility, long-term chemical stability, abrasion resistance, and reduce bacterial prosthetic adhesion. The dual mobility helps in better stability of the implant, faster recovery, and achieves a better range of hip motions as compared to the standard implant.” This patient was ideal candidate for this type of implant as it has better longetivity, offers better range of motion ideal for sitting on low lying seat and faster recovery.

The patient started walking on the very next day of the surgery. It’s been 50 days after surgery, and he has started climbing three floors of the house, goes to his shop and market.

“I was shattered as the hip didn’t allow me to earn my livelihood and take care of my family. My family is dependent on me and I would only think about how to feed them. On the other hand, the pain was increasing and my health deteriorated. I would require assistance even while getting up from the bed, to sit, or even to visit the washroom. I thank Dr. Makhija and team at, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Mumbai for helping me deal with my problem. I can walk properly now,” concluded patient Deepak Ingavle.