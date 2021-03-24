Apollo Spectra launches state of the art multi-specialty hospital at Ameerpet!

Hyderabad, March 2021: Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited (AHLL), a subsidiary of the Apollo Hospitals Group, making accessible International standard multispecialty, minimally invasive surgical care and round the clock emergency care in the neighborhood; has established a world class technology-powered healthcare and surgical facility – Apollo Spectra Hospitals at Ameerpet. The facility will provide access to comprehensive, affordable and personalized quality healthcare to the people of Ameerpet and the neighborhood.

The advanced multi-specialty hospital was formally inaugurated by Chief Guest Smt Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Hon’ble Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation; at Shyam Karan Road, Ameerpet, today. Also present were Shri Anurag Sharma, IPS (Retd.); Advisor to Govt. of Telangana on Police, Law & Order & Crime Control; Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group; Smt Ketineni Sarala, Cooperator, Ameerpet; Dr Dasari Prasada Rao, Chairman, Nano Hospitals Pvt. Ltd. and Mr Srinivas Reddy Mali, Director, Nano Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.







The Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Ameerpet, offers world-class medical infrastructure including ultra-modern Operation Theatres, state-of-the-art ICUs, comprehensive diagnostics; advanced Hybrid Cath Lab; dedicated Cardiac & Surgical intensive care units and well-equipped rehabilitation unit to enable quick recovery of the patients. The hospital is backed by the professional expertise of 155 healthcare professionals, including 90 specialist consultants.

The new multi-specialty hospital will provide a wide range of services covering Orthopedics, General & laparoscopic Surgery, Medical and Surgical Gastroenterology, Nephrology and Dialysis, Urology, Pulmonology, ENT, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology & CT Surgery, and Diabetology among others, offering preventive health care as well as outpatient and in-patient services.

The 24X7 Emergency Unit will be part of the 1066 Emergency Network of the Apollo Hospitals Group and will be managed by highly trained emergency specialists with emergency protocols of Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills ER team.

Smt Gadwal Vijayalakshmi speaking on the occasion said, the Apollo Spectra Hospitals is all set to provide state-of-the-art and high-end medical care to patients in the city. However, as a public representative my first thoughts are associated with the concerns of the poor patients. Today over 70% of medical expenses are met from the individual’s pocket. I am happy that the state government allocated 3.38% of the budget toward medical and health, but this I think is too small, we need more, but is better than what it was last year by over Rs 100 crores and that’s a positive development. But we need to think of the common man, he is forced to bear the expenses, though the Government services are free but can’t cover the entire population needs. My appeal to the private establishments is to keep this sensitive issue in mind, I know of several pathetic happenings where people had to sell their belongings to meet the expenses and that has to be kept in mind. I know of Apollo treating lot of poor patients but expect you to do more. The Government through schemes like Arogyasri and CM relief fund is doing a lot but can’t cover everyone and we need your help too. Some scheme has to designed, Government with the help of insurance subsidize the medical bills also. My second concern is Corporate Social Responsibility, you are expected to spend 2% of the profit on community and I know that Apollo has done more than 2% and as part of CSR too Apollo has been doing several community programs. We have Basti Dawakhanas, where Apollo and doctors could conduct special camps and provide medicines free of cost, which the poor can’t afford. Apollo being the biggest chain, we expect lot of support from you.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director- Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Apollo Spectra’s evolution is guided by a ‘patient-centric’ approach. Apollo Spectra is strengthened by the introduction of quality systems built on Apollo’s deep expertise in the healthcare domain. We believe this format has strong potential to address the ever-growing need for quality & customized health care especially for a wide range of surgeries which do not require long stay. The format blends access, convenience and quality with an intent to address immediate needs of the neighborhood it operates in. Dr. Sangita Reddy also said, One of Apollo’s commitments is to find ways to bring the 37 years of knowledge, learnings, intelligence, systems, processes, IT expertise, it gained since the inception of the Apollo Hospitals Group, to more institutions by partnering with them, so that they don’t have to traverse this journey all by themselves. We work together with such hubs to bring the best of care and IT systems, be it infection control or other protocols. One such new initiative of immense interest is an AI enabled antibiogram for the Doctor to predict which is the best possible anti biotic that can help the patient immediately, this helps to reduce the number of times the antibiotic is adjusted before the culture report comes and that way, we can ensure better care for the patient from day one. Evolving systems like, knowledge of the latest protocol being accessible on the phone can help the treating physician to give better care to the patients. The Spectra format of Hospitals from Apollo Group can access the multitude of such processes and systems, we proactively designed to enhance the quality of care. At Spectra we are primarily focusing on advanced day care surgery. This format has great significance in the current scenario, where we are seeing the shifting of care from hospitals to ambulatory care centers, further to the clinics to the home and to even to your mobile phones, because one can do a tele-consult through the phone. In this transition of care, it is important for us not to create isolated islands of care but an interconnected eco-system. A patient can consult with his General Physician, he can have a surgery or if he needs ICU care he can have here. In this interconnected healthcare system, this hospital is one more hub through which we can bring better care to the neighborhood. The idea of Spectra format is to go closer to the people and provide them access to advanced care in their immediate neighborhood.” Talking about the surge in COVID cases, she said there is a definite rise in cases, advised everyone to take all the preventive measures, and requested all those eligible for vaccination, the 45+ age should opt for vaccination at the earliest. Don’t have vaccine hesitancy and don’t delay taking vaccination, it is safe. We are currently vaccinating 4000 to 5000 persons but can further enhance to 50000 vaccinations per day if our clinics and affiliated hospitals are given permission to vaccinate. Also adding points to what Smt. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said, she said, Apollo had studied global systems abroad and almost 30 years ago suggested that only through Health Insurance the entire population can be covered for medical expenses. In fact, on July Shri Rajasekhar Reddy’s birthday we went and explained to the former Chief Minister about the benefits of health insurance, and he immediately initiated it by starting Arogyasri, Andhra and Telangana were the first states to introduce this holistic insurance schemes, later Karnataka and others followed. Insurance is the single way for us to afford healthcare for our entire population. There we should not do tokenism, we have to cover adequately, partner appropriately with the hospitals. Also, we not only need to treat the disease and be able to afford the cost involved, but it is estimated by the World Economic Forum that the cost of Non-Communicable Diseases will be over $ 3 trillion, it is more than the current GDP of the country, that’s the cost we incur by 2050, so we need completely transform the way people stay healthy to bring down the burden of disease. Health screening is the future of better healthcare. Regarding Basti Dawakhanas, she said, one of the models for Basti Dawakanas is what we did in Andhra Pradesh, where we run 170 primary healthcare centers for the Andhra Government, we take care on a no loss no profit basis from Telemedicine, Doctors to medicines, which the Government pays for. When we took it over, we used to see 7 patients per day and today we see 40 patients per day on an average. Solutions like this help as we can’t treat one bn people through CSR, its just not practical.

On the occasion of the launch, Dr Dasari Prasada Rao, Chairman, Nano Hospitals Pvt. Ltd.; remarked, “Apollo Spectra endeavors to be the trusted destination of choice for getting high quality surgical care at affordable prices. With this launch and our association with Apollo Spectra, we would be creating newer ways to deliver high quality healthcare with a facility built-to-suit for addressing complex medical needs, through enhanced service delivery models, which will benefit the entire health eco-system including its physicians & patients.”

About Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited:

Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited headquartered in Hyderabad was launched by the Apollo Hospitals Group in Year 2000 with Integrated approach – encompassing family health clinics, hospitals for women & children, fertility, diabetes management, diagnostics, short stay surgeries, pharmacies, dental, condition-focused clinics. With presence at each touch point of the healthcare delivery chain AHLL have served nearly … million patients through 2500+ doctors in the last 20 years.

With a key aim “to bring medical care closer to the home of the patient, bridging the gap between tertiary care and the home”, AHLL has established the nation’s largest network for day-to-day healthcare that can be delivered outside large format hospital settings.

Apollo Spectra Hospitals

The Apollo Spectra specialty hospital offers expert and quality healthcare, in a patient-friendly and more accessible facility. There are world class surgical services and impeccable post-operative care for all patients, with access to advanced technologies, excellent infrastructure and the most qualified team of surgeons attending to patients.

The Apollo Spectra group has a network of 17 specialty hospitals across 12 cities – Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Kanpur, Mumbai, Noida, Hyderabad, Gwalior, Patna and Pune. Over 1,30,000+ successful surgeries and more than 900 leading doctors, have ensured that it continues to set new standards in healthcare services.

Best Multi-Specialty Hospital Services include:

Easy admission and discharge

· Cashless facility options

· Near-zero infection transfer risk

· Personalized Care

· Faster Recovery

· Compassionate Medicare

· Stress-free Experience

· Online appointment booking system

At Apollo Spectra Hospital, we endeavor to offer the most trustworthy healthcare experience and continuously work to:

· Serve patients with quality and expert medical care.

· Ensure the safety and comfort our patients at all times.

· Make compassionate medicare accessible to all.