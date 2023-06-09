ART Fertility Clinics Opens New Satellite Clinic in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Offering Advanced Fertility Treatments

Mumbai, India ART Fertility Clinics, a leading provider of infertility treatments in India, today announced the opening of its second centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The new facility, complete with advanced medical technology and infrastructure, will strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in this micro-market while providing easy access to patients in the Navi Mumbai geography for whom the flagship clinic in BKC was proving to be far.

Dr. Akash Surana, a highly qualified reproductive medicine specialist with over a decade of experience, will be available for consultations at the new Vashi center. Services provided will include fertility assessments, ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination (IUI), and counselling, all customized to each patient’s individual needs.

Dr. Somesh Mittal, CEO of ART Fertility Clinics, India, expressed his happiness about expanding the brand’s presence, making it easily accessible to more patients in Mumbai, saying, “At ART Fertility Clinics, we are committed to providing the highest level of care to our patients, and this new clinic is a testament to that commitment. Our team of specialists, led by Dr. Akash Surana, is dedicated to helping couples achieve their dream of having a child, and we are confident that our new clinic will play a significant role in fulfilling that mission.” Dr. Richa Jagtap, Co-Medical Director, of ART Fertility Clinics, India added “I am thrilled to be a part of ART Fertility Clinics’ expansion in Mumbai. The opening of our new clinic signifies our commitment to providing exceptional infertility treatments and personalized care to couples in need. With the support of our dedicated team and state-of-the-art facilities, we aim to help individuals and couples realize their dream of starting a family. We are excited about the possibilities this new clinic brings and look forward to making a positive impact on the lives of our patients.”

ART Fertility Clinics is a premier provider of infertility treatments in India, offering a comprehensive range of advanced diagnostic and infertility treatments. With the opening of this new clinic, the brand has two centers in Mumbai besides another five across other cities in India.