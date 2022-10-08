Artemis Hospitals Opens ‘Daffodils by Artemis’ – a Luxury mother and child centre in Jaipur

Jaipur, 7th Oct, 2022: In continuation of its commitment to bring world-class healthcare services to the doorsteps of most Indian cities, Artemis Medicare Services Limited-led Artemis Hospitals today announced the launch of a new premiere luxury hospital ‘Daffodils by Artemis’ in Jaipur. Offering comprehensive mother and child care services, the centre has state-of-the-art facilities and will be catering to the health needs of people in Jaipur as well as surrounding cities.

Located at Jagatpura in Jaipur, ‘Daffodils by Artemis’ is a 50-bed well-equipped facility with expert clinicians across specialities to cater to patient needs. The facility promises to bring high-precision speciality clinical care to the people of the region. The hospital specialises in advanced mother and child care, with best-in-class obstetrics and gynaecology services backed by well-equipped OTs, Labour rooms, and adult & paediatric ICU facilities along with other allied services such as Dermatology, Cosmetology, Plastic Surgery, Paediatric Dentistry & General Dentistry, and Advance Rehabilitative therapies. We plan to add IVF and homecare services soon to the above bouquet of services. Having successfully launched the first centre in Gurugram during the pandemic, Daffodils by Artemis is the second such center in Jaipur. Artemis Hospitals plans to launch more such centres in the coming years in Rajasthan to offer better healthcare services in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. (Brig.) Anil Khetarpal, Deputy Chief – Medical Services & Chairperson – Department of Blood Centre and Transfusion Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, said, “We are pleased to bring the best mother and child healthcare service in the city. The initiative is in sync with our vision to offer world-class healthcare services. We understood the need of the city to have a quality and premium healthcare centre which will not only cater to the health needs of Jaipur but also to surrounding cities. We at Artemis specialise in mother and child care facility and our large and dedicated team work in perfect coordination to achieve optimal results and offer best-in-class service. We plan to open more such centres in Rajasthan and help in creating a better health infrastructure in the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Seema Sharma, Head of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Daffodils by Artemis Hospital, said, “Ensuring the highest health standards in every region we operate is our utmost priority. With state-of-the-art facilities and technologically advanced equipment, Daffodils by Artemis aims at providing the best healthcare services in the region. Our team of experienced doctors at our new hospital is ready to deliver the most advanced medical care under one roof. With the amalgamation of luxury, best treatment and care we assure you that you are in safe hands.”