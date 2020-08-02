As private hospitals fleece Corona patients, here comes JITO-CCC offering the most affordable corona care ever in the city purely with the motto of service and on humanitarian grounds

Hyderabad, August 02, 2020……Amidst so much negative news here comes the good news. JITO Hyderabad Chapter turns Hotel Manasarovar The Fern at Chiraan Fort Club in Begumpet, Hyderabad into “JITO COVID CARE CENTER, offers services for isolation and treatment for asymptomatic & mild COVID- 19 Patients.

Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) is a worldwide body of Jains is committed to spiritual awakening to perpetuate the Jain principles of non- violence, noble charities among others for a peaceful world with compassion towards all living beings and as a result have a harmonious and a happy world.

Mr. Harish Rao, the Minister, Government of Telangana will inaugurate the facility on Monday at 10 am. Mr. Kotha Prabhakar, MP to grace the inaugural.

As private hospitals fleecing patients, the victims of Corona more terrified about going to hospitals rather than Corona. In this light of the background, JITO has decided to come and offer the most affordable solution. Offers COVID Recovery 7 day package for just Rs 28,000/- to Rs 35,000/- depending on single and double sharing occupancy.

The pricing is kept on the basis of the affordability of the patients. The Single Room costs – Rs 35000.00 per person (incl of GST) for 7 days Package and Twin Sharing Room – Rs 28000.00 Per person (incl of GST) for 7 Days Package. The Package includes all meals, Medication, treatment & Stay

The JITO Corona Care Centre is permitted and approved by the Telangana State Health department

COVID 2019 has turned the world upside down. First, it was lockdown, job, business loss and now the probability of hospitalization. All these are put together are taking the toll on the people.

JITO Hyderabad Chapter decided to set up this facility on humanitarian ground in association with Mahavir Hospital & Research Center. JITO COVID CARE CENTER’ (JITO-CCC) will be formally functional from on 3rd August 2020 i.e. Monday, after a formal inauguration.

The JITO-CCC will function strictly adhering to ICMR Guidelines. It will only admit strictly Asymptomatic & Mild COVID Patients between the age of 15-55 years on the basis of current COVID Positive Test Report. It will have an Emergency Backup arrangement with Super Specialty Hospital. It is equipped with an Oxygen Facility for emergency usage. Personal & Medical Kit will be provided on Admission. Round the clock Doctors / Nurses / Ambulance services, will be made available. All Day – In house Healthy Vegetarian Meals, Includes Breakfast, Lunch, Hitea & Dinner will be provided. In case if some need Jain food the same will be arranged on demand. Occupancy will be provided on a Single or Twin Sharing basis.

We are sure many people will this as a god-sent opportunity. JITO knows only one religion that humanity. Nothing is more and nothing is less.

JITO’s COVID Care Centre will follow and meet all the systems and practices as prescribed under the ICMR guidelines for isolation and treatment for asymptomatic & mild COVID- 19 Patients.

Team of experts which includes Doctors, Nurses, Dietician and others (24/7) will be devoted to assisting in the speedy recovery of the patient, without compromising on the basic tenets of treatment practices and requirements.