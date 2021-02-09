Aster DM Healthcare launches a dedicated ‘Women and Children Care Hospital’ at Whitefield, Bangalore

Bangalore: Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare service networks in the GCC and the third largest healthcare company in India, has announced the launch of its 49 bedded dedicated ‘Women and Children Care Hospital’ at Whitefield, Bangalore. Comprising of 14 bedded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and a 7 bedded Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), this hospital will offer cutting edge multidisciplinary women and child care that will be steered by highly skilled medical professionals dedicated to providing world-class care and highest safety standards.

The new unit offers a wide number of specialties that include gynecology, paediatrics, paediatric superspeciality, neonatology, fetal medicine and 24/7 emergency care. The other different facilities and services available at the hospital includes labour delivery suites, Modular Operation Theatre, Cardiotocography Monitoring for a foetal heartbeat, 3D and 4D Ultrasound, Paediatric ICUs, Neonatal ICUs, X-Ray, Birthing Suites, and a 24*7 Walk in Pharmacy.

Commenting on the establishment of the hospital, Dr. Harish Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, Aster India, said: “Aster DM Healthcare is happy to announce the opening of the Phase 1 part of our 350-bed Aster Whitefield project, our latest offering to the Garden City of Bengaluru. The Phase 1 part consists of a boutique Women and Children hospital that has best in-class technology and equipment backed by an eminent clinical faculty. While the entire Aster Whitefield project envisages a total investment of Rs. 200 crore, this phase 1 launch of the Women & Children Hospital has been established at an investment of Rs. 25 crore. Aster is also looking at further expansion of our Kolhapur Hospital in Maharashtra called Aster Aaadhar, wherein we are adding extra 60 beds to the existing bed capacity of 180 and also includes a new comprehensive Oncology Block. The investment for this expansion is Rs. 35 crore.”

“With a history of over 32 years of care, our team of highly experienced experts will offer advanced treatments to patients using cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic technology. The dedicated women and child hospital is standalone concept hospital that will be supported by a large multi-specialty hospital. The availability of a multi-specialty support can become an indispensable entity for expecting mothers and can prove to be a life-saviour for both the mother and the child care at all stages and beyond. At Aster, we strive for excellence, every moment and every day – to bring great healthcare within reach of people. We live by our motto We’ll Treat You well to the last detail.” said, Dr. Nitish Shetty, CEO, Aster Hospitals, Bangalore.

Aster DM Healthcare is committed to provide the highest quality of medical care to people and is at hand to fulfil all medical treatment, hospitalization, diagnostic and pharmacy needs for millions of patients in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. In a world where health problems and hospitals are multiplying by the day, Aster Hospital aims to make a difference, with its patient-centric approach to medical care. As a wholly patient-centric organization, Aster DM Healthcare has always been introducing global quality care protocols across its medical facilities.