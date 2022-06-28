Aster Neurosciences Bengaluru organizes First-Annual Neurosciences Update – 2022 Witnessed over 250 doctors’ participation

Bengaluru, June 28, 2022: Aster Neurosciences Bengaluru hosted its First-Annual Neurosciences Update – 2022. The CME program – termed as an opportunity in neurosciences for an exclusive few – aims to bring all eminent doctors for knowledge sharing in the field of neuroscience. The Chief Guest of the event, D Randeep, IAS, Commissioner Health & Family Welfare Government of Karnataka flagged off the CME program. The program witnessed over 250 doctors’ participation.

The program witnessed experts presenting various topics on Neurosonology – point of care ultrasound in clinical neurology, recent advances in brachial plexus and peripheral nerve surgery, management of brain tumors, brain imaging in stroke & intervention in acute stroke, approach to unproved seizure, recent advances in spine surgery and diagnosis of various movement disorders with special reference to PD in General practice.

The Chief Guest, D Randeep, IAS, Commissioner Health & Family Welfare Government of Karnataka, said, “The CME Program on neurosciences update is a welcome initiative. There is urgent need to keep abreast of the latest developments in the field as it will impart cutting edge knowledge to the medical fraternity. This translates into massive benefit for patients who will be treated by experts who will have the latest skills and knowledge. The government will do its best in enhancing facilities for neurosciences and medical treatment in the area. Speaking on Neuromodulation, Dr. Ravi Gopal Varma, Lead Consultant Neurosurgery & Program Director – Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bengaluru, said: “Neuromodulation is becoming one of the fastest-growing areas of medicine, involving many diverse specialties. It is inherently nondestructive, reversible, and adjustable procedure performed to relieve pain. The outcome is exceptional, impacting many patients with numerous disorders worldwide showing improvement in the quality of life and functioning. Currently, neuromodulation implantable devices are either neural stimulators or microinfusion pumps used in the management of chronic pain, movement disorders, psychiatric disorders, epilepsy, dismotility disorders, disorders of pacing, spasticity, and others.

In the times of brain stroke, it is vital to identify the early symptoms, reduce the risk factors, get the best possible treatment available and find a stroke-ready hospital. Commenting on the brain stroke and the importance of early treatment, Dr. Sreekanta Swamy, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bengaluru, said, “Brain stroke is a state of medical emergency and is the leading cause of serious long-term disability and mortality. Stress and erratic lifestyle combined with health conditions such as diabetes and obesity are the biggest risk factors leading to brain stroke. Around 1.8 million people in India suffer from stroke every year. Identifying the early signs and symptoms and getting treatment within the first four and a half hours (usually termed as the Golden Hour) after the onset is crucial. A delay in seeking the right treatment can lead to disability or death.”

An overview of CNS infections particularly viral infection was discussed. Viral infections have detrimental impacts on neurological functions and can cause severe neurological damage. Post-infectious neurological complications have been reported across the globe among many patients infected with coronavirus. Speaking on the impact of covid on CNS infection, Dr. Srinivasa R, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Global Centre of Excellence in Neurosciences, Aster Hospitals Bengaluru said, “Our immune system gets dysregulated once the acute phase of covid-19 infection subsides. This can affect both the central and peripheral nervous system. Severe hypoxia and viremia were reported among infected patients which might eventually lead to various neurological dysfunction. We have seen several cases of patients with COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms and other brain dysfunction symptoms. Several cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, neuropathy caused by an immune attack on peripheral nerves were also reported. Given these medical symptoms and effects of the post covid, it would be advisable to consult a doctor for proper management.”