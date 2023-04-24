Aster RV Hospital becomes first Hospital in South India to launch needleless injections

Bengaluru, 24 April 2023: In conjunction with the World Immunization Week (April 24th to 30th 2023) the Pediatric Department at Aster RV Hospital is launching the ‘No Needle Vaccination Campaign’ for children and adults alike. Aster RV Hospital is the first hospital in South India to incorporate needleless injections. A special technique of jet injection is used to make vaccination almost painless and totally needleless.

World Immunization Week is a global initiative organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) aiming to promote the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages against vaccine-preventable diseases. Covid-19 pandemic severely disrupted routine immunization programs across the world, causing millions of children to miss out on essential vaccinations against diseases. This year’s World Immunization Week, under the theme “The Big Catch-Up”, calls for a renewed global effort to accelerate rapid progress in getting routine immunization activities back on track in order to restore coverage rates and ensure more people, particularly children, are protected from infections which may result in serious illness and disability.

Every child’s fear about doctors and hospitals are the needles and pain from the routine childhood vaccination schedule. Vaccinations are vital to prevent life-threatening illnesses in children. This World Immunization week, for the ‘Big Catch Up’, we at Aster RV Hospital are committed to make it needleless and painless for our children. Currently, the injection is available for eligible children more than 6 months age including all adults,” said Dr. Sujatha Thyagarajan, Clinical Lead Consultant – Pediatrics & Pediatric Intensive care

Needleless vaccination applies to a technique of Jet Injection with a specific CDSCO (Medical Device Regulatory Body of Govt of India) approved device which injects the vaccine/medicine into the muscle or under the skin in the form of a high-speed jet and hence does not require any needles. Jet injection methods have been available since 1967 and have been predominantly used in mass vaccination campaigns. The technology has been refined significantly over time and the current one is the latest spring-based mechanical device plunger.

Needleless vaccinations are safe as long as it is administered by trained professionals. The key elements are hygiene and technique/angle of administration. However, as with conventional vaccination, there is a small risk of blood spotting at the site of administration and hence infection. If the patient is not still or the angulation is not correct, there is a risk of poor drug delivery or injury to the muscle. There are no long-term risks.

All routine vaccines currently available for protecting the child can be administered through this technique and hence it is not very different except that it has no needle. The observation time, safety precautions, and efficacy of the vaccine are similar to the routine vaccines and not different because of the needle-less technique.