Astera Cancer Care Announces Its First Patient Treated With Engineered Natural Killer Cells Created to Fight Cancer

East Brunswick, NJ, April 2022– Astera Cancer Care, a New Jersey-based physician-owned, multi-specialty community oncology practice, announced it has treated its first patient in the QUILT-88 trial using a combination therapy developed by Immunitybio designed to bolster the body’s immune system in addition to administering natural killer cells engineered to find and kill cancer cells. This novel combination therapy is also being studied in patients with triple-negative breast cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma, and planned in glioblastoma.

The investigative therapy consists of natural killer (NK) cells, which form part of the innate immune system, along with a fusion protein called Anktiva, which is designed to strengthen the adaptive immune system. This novel therapeutic is given in combination with low-dose chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which primes the tumor microenvironment and suppresses the immune cells that block the action of the NK cells.

“Astera Cancer Care is very excited to be able to participate in this clinical trial for patients with pancreatic cancer,” said Dr. Phillip Reid, principal investigator. “The field of Oncology has been revolutionized over the past several years as we have learned to harness the power of the immune system in the fight against cancer. We hope that CAR NK cell therapies like the one developed by ImmunityBio will become part of the immune therapy armamentarium and give patients an effective treatment option that is not associated with overly burdensome side effects.”

The QUILT- 88 trial is open to patients with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer. Treatment is administered in Astera’s East Brunswick office. Astera is the only site on the East Coast that offers this CAR NK cell therapy trial and only the 4th site nationwide.

QUILT-88 trial is the third active cellular therapy trial Astera has participated in and the first CAR NK cell therapy. The other cell therapy trials included the use of CAR T cells (Chimeric Antigen Receptor TCell) to treat blood cancers.“