Avni- menstrual healthcare startup aims at doubling the traction from Telangana market

AVNI- a young a feminine care and hygiene startup brand has announced an ambitious target of doubling its traction from Telangana region. Currently, the brand attracts 9% of the overall traction from the region and aims to work towards taking the number up to 16%. The brand receives a handsome number of queries pouring in on the menstrual care helpline by the brand which motivates it to create more awareness and spread its reach.

The brand currently offers an array of conscious menstrual healthcare products including – washable antimicrobial cloth pads, intimate wipes, natural organic cotton pads etc.

Following the recent boom in organic products focussed retail chain in the state, Avni plans to leverage the opportunity to foray into offline systems too.

“We have always received a good response from the southern region, of which cities like Hyderabad have been playing a significant role. Therefore, we are planning to further pursue the trend and expand in line with the same. We aim at exploring marketing strategies focused on the region to accelerate our growth and widen our presence in the area,” said Mrs. Sujata Pawar- Co-Founder, Avni- menstrual healthcare startup.

After successfully crossing the mark of 25000+ active customers through the D2C model the brand is looking at fuelling its ecommerce presence followed by offline availability.