Awareness On Obesity and Diabetes Through Digital Platform to Be Implemented in Maharashtra with The Help of State Government

Mumbai: Diabetes and obesity are the leading causes of death in Coronavirus patients. Obesity and diabetes are closely linked and the number of these patients is rising at a rapid rate. However, most people still do not know much about these problems. Thus, an initiative will be implemented through a digital platform to provide adequate information about obesity and diabetes among the people at the grassroots level in Maharashtra. This will be done by Laparo Obeso Centre with the help of the state government.

The Laparo Obeso Centre recently organized the Nutribolism International Conference in Mumbai. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope and Environmental Forum of India’s founder Sunetra Pawar were the chief guests at the conference. In addition, laparoscopic bariatric surgeon Dr. Shashank Shah, Dr. Poonam Shah, and Radhika Shah, chief dietitian of Laparo Obeso Centre and the organizer of the conference were present. The conference was also backed by the Indian Dietetic Association and the Indian Obesity Society.

According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the number of deaths due to corona was the highest among patients with diabetes and obesity. Currently, 3 to 4 out of every 10 patients are diabetic and obese, and these health issues are on the rise. It is the need of the hour to create awareness about obesity and diabetes. Everyone has become serious about health owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, this conference has been organized at the right time. The initiative launched by the Laparo Obeso Centre has the full support of the state government. This digital platform will definitely be beneficial in creating awareness among people about obesity and diabetes.

Shri Tope further said, “Obesity invites various diseases, so it is very important to lose weight. However, the cost of the dietitian is not affordable to all. So, information on obesity and diabetes can be made available on the government’s online website. I am going to make sure that all the employees work together for this cause. Exercise is an integral part of our lives. Regardless of this, exercise regularly and avoid any illness.”

Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Shashank Shah said, “Obesity and diabetes are linked. These patients have a higher risk of corona infection due to low immunity. Obesity and diabetes can be prevented and the patients need to know what kind of diet these patients need to follow. For this, it has been decided to start a campaign all over Maharashtra with the objective of creating awareness among the people. Under the campaign, adequate information on diabetes and obesity will be provided on the state government’s website. Apart from this, tips will be given on how the diet should be. Maharashtra will be the first state to implement such an initiative on obesity and diabetes.”

In addition, we will appeal to each and every hospital to give a sapling to discharged patients as we are trying to convey the message that if the environment is clean, health will also be good. Environment is important to preserve and use environmental natural things in diet to preserve health, this is the crux of Nutribolism,” concluded Ms Radhika Shah, Organising Secretary of 1st Nutribolism conference.