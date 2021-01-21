Awareness program on Early diagnosis & regular screening for better treatment.

In an endeavor to bring awareness about the importance of regular health checkups, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram organized a super specialty Health Camp for the residents of Residents Welfare Association, Sector 7, Gurugram. The camp saw participation from over 300 residents and more than 250 people were benefited with free consultation, medical services, and tests.

The attendees were offered medical consultation by Senior Doctors of Fortis Hospital, Gurugram. The main motive of the camp was to create awareness and educate people on the importance of regular screening for early diagnosis and best treatment. This camp is one of such events where the senior doctors of different specialties offered free consultation on diseases related to Cardiology, Urology and Orthopedics. Orthopedics Consultation was offered by Dr. Gajanand Yadav and Dr Ram Niwas Yadav offered consultation for Urological disorders.

In addition to this, free Electrocardiogram (ECG), Blood Pressure Checkup and Blood sugar services were offered to the residents to create awareness about cardiological issues. People often ignore their health and do not take proper diet, to monitor this, their height, weight and overall fitness was screened to give them proper consultation.

Dr. Ritu Garg, Zonal Director, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Being a healthcare provider our continuous endeavor is to educate people on healthy lifestyle. Early diagnosis and timely intervention can significantly improve the outcome. Organizing such awareness camps helps us to reach the community and move towards the initiative of a healthy and fit India. The camp was carried out successfully ensuring all safety measures for the attendees. We appreciate the zeal of all the beneficiaries who participated in the camp.”

Shri Chetan Das Grover President – Residents Welfare Association said, “We organised this camp with the aim to offer best medical services to our residents. Such camps and health sessions help the residents to receive consultations from the best experts in the medicine field. We would like to thank Fortis Gurgaon for organising the camp and offering its services. We are overwhelmed to see the response of our society.”