Awareness Program on Personal Hygiene For Underprivileged Girls

Serve with Shraddha (Empowering women and children), organized an awareness program on 18th February 2022 at The Qube, Andheri – Marol.

This program was held to spread awareness on Women’s Personal Hygiene and the Benefits of having the right Nutrition. Also a discussion on preventive measures for PCOD disease happened which is a common issue for many girls.

Dr. Smita Kale (MD, DMRE, MBBS, AFIH), gave her views on personal hygiene and smartly explained how one can be safe from PCOD disease. She enlightened us on the importance of exercises like Surya-Namaskar, having a healthy diet and keeping the private parts of the body clean to prevent hygiene problems. Dr. Smita Kale shared her inspiring story of the journey from living in a slum to being a successful doctor which was truly encouraging and motivational for underprivileged girls and women.

Shradddha Singh (President of Serve with Shraddha) understands that health is wealth and therefore she wants to spread awareness among women. Serve with Shraddha is on a mission of empowering women and children in every aspect. Girls have a lot of health issues growing up. Many changes happen to them when they are blooming to become a woman. Talking about these problems is considered Taboo in our society and thus they are afraid of sharing their problems. As a result, those problems can end up growing worse and becoming a grave danger. We believe that having the right knowledge at the right age can make a girl’s life much easier. So when a girl’s health is at its best, she is ready to fight the world.

“Shraddha is my ex-student, ” says Monarose Sheila Pereira Children’s Author and Visiting Faculty for Media studies. “It is good to see the youth come forward to help with social projects.”

The program was very interactive as many girls and women brought up and discussed their health problems. It was also an informative session, as Dr. Smita Kale made all of them comfortable and friendly. Overall, the program was a success.