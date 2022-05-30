Awareness session to highlight advancements in cancer treatment

Bikaner: In order to highlight the importance of collaborative disease management, advanced treatment modalities and to stress on early diagnosis, Max Institute of Cancer Care, Saket organised a public awareness session, today.

People needs to be made aware that with recent advancements in oncology, cancer is completely treatable. And early diagnosis can not only significantly increase the chances of survival, but also provide a better quality of life.

With advancement of technology, minimal access cancer surgeries have become a common place.Minimally invasive surgeries have numerous advantages for patients in comparison to traditional surgeries including minimal scars, faster recovery, reduced pain, shorter duration of hospital stays, and lesser post-surgery complications. With the advanced surgical technologies like da Vinci robotic-assisted surgeries, we are able to perform these procedures more efficiently with minimal post-operative care and faster recovery. In fact, the preference for Robotic Surgery has increased after the pandemic since it reduces hospital stay and post-surgical complications” said Dr Asit Arora, Director, GI Surgery, Max Hospital, Saket. “With the recent advancements in the treatment modalities for cancer, various types of cancers even in the last stages have shown decent outcomes and improved patient survival rates, in the recent past. There are times some cancers, such as those of the peritoneal surfaces, present only in the late 3rd or 4th stages with ambiguous symptoms. Newer treatment options such as HIPEC and PIPAC have emerged as their only hope for such rare and advanced peritoneal cancers with better disease control/management. So far, cancers of the peritoneal surfaces have been considered to be untreatable or had dismal results.

Precision oncology is one such recent advancement gaining grounds for the treatment of various types of cancers, where doctors look at the specific changes in the gene and tailor the treatment based on the mutation. Doctors at Max Healthcare have been at the forefront of precision medicine in India.

In fact, now cancers of large intestine, breast, melanoma (a kind of skin cancer), blood cancers, ovarian cancers are treated increasingly based on precision oncology.

“The eventual goal is to improve cure rates, survival and minimise usage of costly or ineffective treatment. While earlier, patients required chemotherapy, but with the advent of precision oncology, there is a paradigm shift in the treatment modality of the disease. Addressed through targeted therapy, this modality is more effective, and have lesser side effects than chemotherapy. We have the capacity to perform lab tests for precision medicines, we have experienced molecular oncologist and clinicians who can offer their expertise to patients. Complex cases are taken to Molecular Tumour Boards and decisions are arrived at after extensive multidisciplinary discussions.” Said Dr Devavrat Arya, Director, Cancer Care/ Oncology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi

Computer navigation for bone cancer removal is one technology which enables the surgeon to exactly reproduce the precise surgical plan that is made before surgery, ensuring minimum bone removal and retaining maximum form and functions of the limbs. Like all cancers, the focus is now on increased survival along with preservation of aesthetic and functional aspects.