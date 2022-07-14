Ayu Health enters Delhi-NCR market with 25 hospitals…

New Delhi, July 2022 – Ayu Health Hospitals, a fast growing healthcare start-up with a network of 100+ hospitals across India, announced its entry into Delhi-NCR market by adding 25 hospitals to its network. Through this expansion, Ayu Health will have more than 1500 hospital beds in this region. The expansion is aided by Series B funding of USD 27 Million raised from The Fundamentum Partnership and others, last month. With this expansion, Ayu Health will be present across the cities of Bengaluru, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Delhi-NCR.

Commenting on their entry into Delhi-NCR, Himesh Joshi, Co-Founder & CEO, Ayu Health said, “Delhi is a unique market as it caters not just to the local patient base, but patients from all over the country. Therefore, the need for a transparent, hassle free hospital experience is larger, and we feel that we are uniquely positioned to cater to it. We want to enhance the region’s healthcare infrastructure by bringing improved technology solutions, procurement and quality management. Use of technology, something as basic as telemedicine, can significantly improve the experience and outcomes for such patients.”

Felix Hospital, PSRI, Kalra Hospital, Manas Hospital, Vimhans Hospital etc. are some of the top hospitals they have partnered with in Delhi-NCR.

“Now we have hospitals in Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad and we are focusing on the entire region. Given our presence in Chandigarh and Jaipur, the intent is to have presence across the entire region as a continuum. As a part of that, we would be adding another 25-30 hospitals to our network in the city, over the next 3 months. Our target is to become the largest hospital chain in the country by end of this year,” Himesh added.

Focused on providing high quality healthcare for all, the new hospitals will bring technology that includes ability to do online consultations, digitized health records, high quality counselling, access to content on Ayu Health app, seamless insurance processing, etc.

Commenting on the business expansion, Yashu Kapoor, Head of Growth, Ayu Health Hospitals, said “A large portion of our recently raised Series B round is being allocated towards building better technology for hospitals and patients. This would directly influence our hospital partners and patients in the NCR region too. With our asset light business approach, we are intending to address the gaps in clinical care, in-hospital experience, and pricing for patients while creating a hospital chain that is trusted by people. With this expansion we are confident that we would be able to provide high quality healthcare in Delhi-NCR.”

By following asset-light business model, Ayu Health works with hospitals of all sizes, without compromising on clinical quality. They conduct an extensive quality audit at a hospital before partnering and once partnered, work very closely with the hospitals to help improve clinical quality and overall performance. They also work on solutions to standardise health care delivery, pricing, procurement, enhance overall patient experience, and increase hospital visibility in select areas as per their locations.

Founded in 2019 by Himesh Joshi, Arjit Gupta and Karan Gupta, the company currently have 4000+ beds across the country, serving over 3500 patients every day. Buoyed by the growing demand for quality health care facilities in closer proximities, Ayu Health is expanding into underserved markets.