AYUDH, the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math, launches a unique health awareness initiative ‘Ask Your Doctor’

Dr Naveen Chander Reddy, Medical Director, AIG Hospitals, will respond to queries of audience on Covid, on Sunday 20th June.

Hyderabad, June 17th 2021: The Hyderabad Chapter of AYUDH – the youth wing of Mata Amritanandamayi Math; is launching a unique health awareness initiative “ASK YOUR DOCTOR.” This live Medical Webinar Series being launched from the coming Sunday, will have eminent medical specialists speaking on health topics, especially those currently garnering heightened interest in the public domain. The objective of this series is to create an army of aware citizens and empower them to take care of their and family’s health.

The maiden session of the “Ask Your Doctor” will be addressed by Dr. P. Naveen Chander Reddy, MD, Head Internal medicine & Medical Director, AIG Hospitals., Hyderabad,on the topic “Myths and Facts about treating mild and moderate covid patients”, on Sunday 20th June 2021at 11.00 am. The same can be accessed on the following YouTube link: http://bit.ly/managingcovid1

Dr. Naveen Chander Reddywill field live questions in English, Telugu and Hindi from the audience over Youtube, on how to effectively manage mild and moderate covid patients. Interested participants can join the session using the YouTube link http://bit.ly/managingcovid1

Swami AmritachitswarupanandaPuri, a disciple of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (Amma), along with Brahmachari Nigamamrita Chaitanya (in charge of Amma’s Hyderabad ashram), will formally launch the initiative by lighting the lamp. They both along with Brahmachari Mokshamrita Chaitanya (one of the national coordinators for AYUDH India) will address the audience briefly as part of the launch.

About AYUDH

AYUDH is an international youth movement that aims at empowering the modern youth. Founded in September 1985, AYUDH is now spread across more than 40 countries in 6 continents. All the members of AYUDH are volunteers who willingly and happily dedicate their time and effort to make a positive change in the society. By putting compassion into action, AYUDH fosters compassionate leadership in today’s modern youth. The AYUDH membership is free and AYUDH members get a chance to participate and collaborate in projects that benefit the society at large. All of the projects that AYUDH undertakes are in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). From disaster relief to Leadership workshops, Yoga and meditation retreats to visiting Indian villages, Organic cultivation to Cleanliness campaigns, campfire to mountain climbing, AYUDH members enrich their life experiences by engaging in various activities along with lot of fun and excitement.

