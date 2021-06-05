Ayurvedic remedies for PCOD by Vedas Cure

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common condition in women. 7%-12% of women in the age group 12–45 years across the globe suffer from it. The problem is affecting a large chunk of women due to many factors, majorly due to hormonal imbalances caused by lifestyle changes. It can cause problems with the menstrual cycle and make it difficult for them to conceive. Several complications of PCOD include acne and pimples, excessive weight gain, and excessive hair on the body. Some women also show the symptoms of hair loss and thinning of hair on the scalp. Depression, stress, and anxiety are also caused due to PCOD.

“Ovaries produce female sex hormones like Estrogen and Progesterone and male sex hormones like Testosterone in limited amount. During the menstrual cycle, these hormones assist in the natural production of eggs in the ovaries. PCOD is a result of an imbalance of these sex hormones,” shares Vikas Chawla, Founder, and Director, Vedas Cure.

Follicles contain eggs, with one or more eggs getting released during the menstrual cycle. In polycystic ovary disorder, the eggs in these follicles do not develop and are not released from the ovaries. Instead, they cause small cysts in the ovary, which is why they’re called polycystic ovaries. PCOD tends to occur in families; if other women in the family have PCOD, the chances of getting it are higher.

Ayurveda has an effective remedy for PCOD in its kitty. It is the world’s only medication scheme that helps in both prevention and cure. Vedas Cure being experts in Ayurveda keeps a strong focus on a person’s ‘Prakriti’ (constitution) and prescribes a comprehensive treatment plan to treate PCOD naturally.

Vedas Cure has developed PCOD Care – a unique and natural herbal composition that has helped thousands of women across the country to recover from PCOD. The composition is made using 30 highly effective natural herbs.

KachnaarGuggulu is a classical ayurvedic tablet by Vedas Cure to treat PCOD. Depending on the symptoms RajparvatniVati and ChandraprabhaVati are also given to the patients.

The herbal composition and tablets contain Kachnaar Chaal and Ashok Chhal along with 28 other herbs which help in dissolving the cysts and treat PCOD related problems. To support this, ayurvedic medicines for ovulation support and metabolism are also prescribed as a part of the treatment that is crucial in preventing gynecological disorders. Free from side effects, all medicines prescribed by Vedas Cure are 100% natural and are composed of the right proportions of healing herbs.

“The entire treatment offered by Vedas cure is research and evidence-based and approved ayurvedic formulation. The treatment takes 3-6 months, depending on the severity of the problem. 80% of the cases are fully healed after six months of treatment”, shares Chawla.

Vedas Cure also prescribes a customised diet chart and exercise schedule to maintain a healthy weight supplemented with Vitamins during the course of the treatment.