Ayushakti introduces a 3-year certificate course on Ayurveda called, 3-Year Healing PATH (Practitioner Training in Ancient Healing Secrets of Siddha-Veda)

Mumbai, 04th April 2022: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centres around the world has introduced an Ayurveda course under its Ayushakti Academy of Ayurved Education. The education course named “3-Year Healing PATH (Practitioner Training in Ancient Healing Secrets of Siddha-Veda)” is being launched in association with the Ancient Secrets Foundation, St Elisabeth University of Berlin.

This course aims at spreading awareness about Ayurveda and teaching the generation of today the age-old ancient lineage of pulse reading and marma techniques. It is open to all students and participants across the globe, who are keen on learning the Ayurveda methods and healing techniques.

The program is headed by Ayushakti Academy of Ayurved’s Education Head Dr. Hemang Parekh along with Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram and Dr. Clint. G. Rogers along with a team of 11 doctors who are onboard as mentors. They include Dr. Hemang Parekh Dr. Tushar Yadav, Dr. Ronak Naik, Dr. Komal Gawali, Dr. Rajasee Patade, Dr. Ramchandra Konduskar, Dr. Priyanka Shukla, Dr. Deepali Shastri, Dr. Ashwini Borate, Dr. Ketki Trivedi, Dr. Rajeshree Mehta and upcoming Ayurvedacharya, Mr. Krushna Pankaj Naram.

As part of this education, there will be online sessions and every year a 7-day on-ground training will take place, where the students will learn how to scan the body, practice pulse reading, visit herbal gardens and learn to cook authentic Ayurvedic recipes. The first education meet-up took place this week, where students from 18 countries, like the UK, USA, Europe, Australia, Africa, Germany, New York, Qatar, etc., visited the Malad centre of Ayushakti.

Speaking on the education course, Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder, Ayushakti said, “With evolving times, more and more people are keen on learning and following different solutions to treat chronic health issues. As an Ayurveda practitioner, my purpose in life is to help millions of people across the world and the only way to reach out to those people is by training doctors & practitioners across the world. This education week brought doctors, naturopaths, Ayurveda practitioners, medical doctors from various global backgrounds. With our practical training sessions, we aim to offer a deeper knowledge of pulse reading and hone their skills to accurately diagnose the physical or mental concerns faced by the patients.” She further added, “I am grateful to all our mentor doctors who have put their knowledge and learning about Ayurveda on practical sessions held in India of Herbal learning, pulse reading, Ayurvedic food cooking class, MARMA & ayurvedic formulas in herbal factories.” Upcoming Ayurvedacharya, Mr. Krushna Pankaj Naram, said, “This course focuses on the basic, authentic, and real methods of Ayurveda, to provide a lasting difference in people’s life. Our aim at Ayushakti has always been to spread healing techniques for the betterment of human life and I look forward to scaling this lineage, with my father had started.”

Ayushakti was launched in 1987 with a mission to create long-lasting transformation in community health. Currently, Ayushakti has a team of 25+ highly trained Ayurvedic doctors (Vaidyas) for its services in India and a team of 200+ western medical doctors, naturopaths, and chiropractors practicing in the U.S.A., Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Russia who also travel across the world for personal health consultations for the clients, conducting workshops and training courses on Pulse reading and Ayurveda.