Ayushakti launches Breathe Easy Immunity Kit for post-covid recovery

Mumbai, 1st July, 2021: Ayushakti, one of the leading and most trusted ayurvedic health centers around the world, co-founded by Ayurveda expert Dr. Smita Naram has launched Breathe Easy Immunity Kit for post-covid recovery. The kit contains three herbal formulations containing 100% natural ingredients to strengthen one’s lung and respiratory system.

The formulations of the kit help in protecting any viral infection, strengthen the lungs, and conquering your respiratory system. It offers time-tested remedies which prevent long-lasting relief from Viral Infections, Cough, Cold, Nose Block, Sinus, Chest congestion, Breathlessness, Wheezing, and Allergies.

The immunity kit contains the below formulations with the following benefits:

1 pack of Swasavin Asthaloc: This formulation helps in effective relief from heavy breathlessness, chest congestions, and wheezing. It strengthens respiratory functions and reduces inflammations of respiratory channels. It promotes easy breathing and can be taken while recovering from Covid19, especially from breathlessness, and needs to be taken 2 tablets two times a day

2 pack of Swasavin D-Vyro: This medicine acts as a strong immunomodulator with herbal extracts that help build deeper long-lasting immune power in the body thus relieving from frequent cough, cold, and allergies. This also needs to be taken 2 tablets twice a day

1 bottle of Swasavin Kaphano (Syrup): This cough syrup is suited for all age groups and helps in relieving throat infection, allergic cough, chest congestions, nose block, sinus condition, and cold. It has long term benefits that help prevent frequent cough, cold, and allergies in children and should be taken 3-4 times daily, as per the dosage mentioned.

As per a recent research published in the double blind peer-reviewed international research by GLOBAL JOURNAL OF MEDICAL RESEARCH, its stated that Swasavin D-Vyro is the proven solution for any Viral Infection, Immunity and Inflammation.

Speaking on the launch of Breathe Easy Immunity Kit, Dr. Smita Pankaj Naram, Co-Founder of Ayushakti, said, “We are extremely glad to launch this Breathe Easy Immunity Kit to offer ayurvedic solutions in Covid recovered patients. Covid19 has been leaving many individuals with respiratory concerns and breathlessness and this kit is our way of offering a holistic Ayurveda solution to treat them easily.”

“With the onset of monsoon now, it’s important to take preventive measures from any new variant of coronavirus and any other viral infections which can enter one’s body. We feel it is essential to build strong immunity and strengthen our respiratory functions, which can fight and defend themselves from viral, flu, and other infections. Keeping this in mind our team at Ayushakti has designed this kit in such a way that could help as a preventive measure as well as in post-covid recovery”, she further added.

All the herbal medicines of the Breathe Easy Immunity Kit are formulated using Ayurvedic herbal extracts such as Giloy, Madhuyashti, Kalmegh, Shatavari Pomegranate peel, Tulsi, Kutaj, Shunti, amongst others. All these herbs are proven to have anti-viral, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting properties.

The Breathe Easy Immunity Kit is priced at Rs. 1100 and is available across all Ayushakti health centers, their official website –Ayushakti, and selected Ayurved Bhandars across Mumbai.