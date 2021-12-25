Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children Becomes Santa for Pediatric Patients

25th Dec 2021: Amid the pandemic, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children celebrated Christmas with more than 50 pediatric patients with the Covid measures in check. The kids participated in the fun-filled activities with great fervor. Kids with illness had joy and happiness by celebrating Christmas day.
Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital said, “Like every year, cancer, kidney patients, ortho, neuro, and general OPD-based patients participated in the event. More than 50 kids, doctors, nurses, and staff of the hospital had come together for the celebration. The staff geared up for the event by decorating the hospital with balloons, and a Christmas tree that is kept in the lobby. Now, things are getting back to normalcy as we are adjusting to the ‘New Normal’. The atmosphere was cheerful in the hospital. The celebration commenced with a magic show followed by dance, singing carols, playing games, and cake cutting. The children wore Christmas hats and enjoyed themselves with each other. The event concluded with the Santa greeting children, distributing chocolates, snack boxes, and gifts. This Christmas will surely bring along hope, positivity, and peace for every one of us. Let us pledge to take charge of health, and live a disease-free life.”