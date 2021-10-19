Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital For Children Organized Free Paediatric Scoliosis Camp

Mumbai: In view of rising spine problems in children, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for children organized a free scoliosis camp by offering orthopaedic spine specialist consultation, free X-rays, and discounted MRIs. Present on the occasion was popular Marathi actress Manasi Naik who boosted the morale of children advising them not to ignore any health problems. These two days’ (16 & 17th Oct 2021) free scoliosis camp will help needy patients to diagnose in an early stage and get timely treatment.

Scoliosis is the sideways deviation of the normal vertical line of the spine of greater than 10 degrees, causing curvature of the spine. It is invariably associated with rotation of the spine and is a 3-dimensional deformity. “The prevalence of scoliosis in children can range from 3% for mild deformity to 0.3% for severe deformity. Undiagnosed and untreated, most of the scoliosis deformities progress and become more severe till the child becomes mature. With time, a child can develop a severe deformity, chronic back pain, and has a poor quality of life. Scoliosis developing in children younger than 6 yrs has a high risk of breathing difficulties in later life, can even lead to death. In some cases the deformity exists by birth, due to defects in the normal formation of bones of the spine, and also associated with other birth defects in the body like heart defects,” said Dr.Arjun Dhawale, Senior Spine Surgeon, Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital.

“Screening and identifying these disorders early can help timely intervention and treatment. Starting the treatment earlier greatly improves the outcome and reduces complications associated with the disease. So, free orthopaedic spine specialist consultation, X-rays, and discounted MRIs were offered to children . Treatment for scoliosis varies from casting and bracing at an early age to prevent the worsening of the deformity. To grow rod surgery to allow the spine to grow while correcting the deformity, scoliosis releases, and bony fusion to correct deformity and fuse bones of back in a single surgery,” said Dr Dhawale.

“Through this scoliosis screening camp, by offering comprehensive evaluation we aim to identify this deformity early and initiate treatment before deformity becomes severe and leads to disability later. All modalities of treatment for this condition are available at BJ Wadia Hospital and routinely performed by experienced spine surgeons. Parents should be attentive, and avoid delaying treatment or else children will face trouble in later life,” concluded Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO of Wadia Hospital.