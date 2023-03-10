Baxter launches the ‘Choose Freedom’ campaign to educate Chronic Kidney Disease patients about Peritoneal Dialysis

Bengaluru, March 10, 2023: Baxter India Private Ltd., a global leader in dialysis care, has launched the “Choose Freedom” education campaign to raise awareness of the critical importance of timely dialysis treatment and empower End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients with an understanding of Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) therapy that helps achieve the quadruple aim of better clinical outcomes, allowing patients to maintain their lifestyle and independence, and improving health care professionals’ experiences.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a growing epidemic and a rising global public health concern, with 850 million people affected worldwide. As a progressive disease, very often linked to diabetes, CKD can lead to kidney failure, also known as End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD), which requires dialysis. Urgent action must be taken to address this growing health crisis and ensure those affected by the disease are empowered with the right resources to make informed decisions about treatment options.

The Choose Freedom campaign provides patients with the knowledge and confidence to have meaningful conversations about Peritoneal Dialysis and emphasises the potential positive impact of Shared Decision Making, a collaborative approach in which patients and their families work with healthcare professionals to choose the dialysis option that works best for their clinical condition, social circumstances, and lifestyle.

Dialysis is the most common form of treatment for CKD patients and involves the removal of waste and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys are no longer able to fulfil that function well. Peritoneal Dialysis may offer several clinical, quality-of-life, and economic benefits for patients and providers. PD enables patients to maintain their lifestyle and independence while offering potentially better clinical outcomes. PD at home empowers patients to achieve their lifestyle goals and live well while on dialysis.1