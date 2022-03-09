Be Bodywise catalyses change; launches #WeReelButWeAlsoFeel by women who are constantly targeted by toxic trolls

March 08, 2022: The pandemic led to the mass migration of people from the real to the virtual world as people turned to social platforms to keep themselves connected and updated. As much as the internet has been lauded for democratising access to information and it has also at the same time become the seeding ground that plague the real world: Trolls.

Given this thought Be Bodywise – India’s leading Digital Health Coach for Women has launched #WeReelButWeAlsoFeel campaign. In this campaign, women have highlighted the struggles that they face as content creators and where & how they are often harassed with negative comments – some of which are very demeaning, personal and hard-hitting. The video narrates the stories of young women who are facing marginalisation in the digital sphere. Women, in particular, have had to bear the brunt of patriarchal norms, misogyny and sexism spilling all over their content. The Mansplainers, I-know-it-All, The Haters are practically bullying these women online. There are men with lewd comments, women with mean comments, and random ghost accounts that just spread hate – all of which prevent the spreading of information and self-expression.

BUT NO MORE – we need to pull the plug now is the call to action of this campaign.

On the campaign launch Kanika Goenka, Communications Lead @ Be Bodywise said, “As a platform we are focused on making women more aware, knowledgeable and comfortable in their bodies by increasing the accessibility of health-related information, products and services. Upon the launch of the video, the comments began pouring in – but all positive ones. We have started seeing a lot of love on the post – where multiple women are supporting us and thanking us for the content we do. This just goes on to highlight the importance of what we do, and validates why we as the women of Be Bodywise should continue to provide unfiltered wellness information to women. Because trolls aside, the information really helps multiple women (Be Bodywise content reaches out to 100M+ women a month). With this campaign we want to give women a chunk of the internet that is safe to openly talk about all their wellness needs.”

Launched in May 2021, Be Bodywise (bebodywise.com) is a Digital Health Coach for Women and focuses on a curated list of health & wellness services & products across PCOS, Hair Health, Nutrition and Skin Health. The platform offers expert guidance and knowledge with content, free medical consultations and a thriving community of over 500K women. The platform also have a wide range of products catering to the same and provide information via social media handle – Instagram < be.bodywise >. The brand has a community of close to 400K on IG where they create informational and relatable content around womens’ health.