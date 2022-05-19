Be your best version in 2022 with these Healthtech Apps

Gone are the days when you had to go to hospitals, labs, or clinics to manage every aspect of your health. In this day and age, Healthtech startups have revolutionised how we approach healthcare and “Healthcare at home” has become increasingly normal and adaptable. These Healthtech startups provide services that were once limited to a hospital or a diagnostic lab and can now be availed from the comfort of home. With the innovation that these startups are driving, you now have the opportunity to take control of your health in your own hands, and below, we have compiled a list of Healthtech apps that can help you to be your best version in 2022:

PharmEasy

PharmEasy is one of India’s most trusted online pharmacies & medical stores offering pharmaceutical and healthcare products with doorstep delivery within 24-48 hours of the purchase. PharmEasy has a user base of 12 million, a network of 6,000 digital consultation clinics and 90,000 partner retailers across the country. It currently serves the pharmacy and diagnostic needs of more than 1 million patients in India.

The company’s application sells medicines and healthcare products, aids in connecting with local pharmacy stores and diagnostic centres to fulfil extensive medical needs, thereby enabling patients to receive healthcare services that are readily available, affordable, and accessible.

Healthians

Healthians is India’s largest Health Test at Home service provider that brings medical checkups and health test packages at your doorstep. Healthians is a healthcare “super app” that serves more than 7.5 lakh households with home healthcare services, which is the need of the hour. The company has operations in 90+ cities across the country. Each Health Checkup Package includes FREE Home Sample Collection followed by FREE Doctor consultation for a better understanding of reports. Customised Diet-cum-nutrition plans & lifestyle changes are also advised to keep one’s health on track.

AI-driven and wellbeing-focused, Healthians offers highly trained phlebotomists and precision-driven labs to ensure accuracy and high precision in tests. Their mission is to enable Indians in pursuing wellness from the comfort of their homes and seamlessly avail reliable health test services.

Netmeds

Netmeds is an online pharmacy application that provides medicines at discounted rates and gives free consultations so that consumers are sure before buying any medicine. The app also gives constant reminders to refill consumers’ medication and provides detailed information regarding the medicines. Netmeds has been ranked as the “Asia’s most promising brand 2018” by Int+ WCRC International.

Practo

Practo is amongst India’s most trusted online doctor consultation app, which offer complete telemedicine solutions for one’s health and medical needs. Along with its wide variety of features that include online video consultation with the doctors and medicine delivery to your doorstep, it also provides its customers with the ability to ask health-related queries with the doctor, free of cost.

HealthifyMe

HealthifyMe is a revolutionary health and fitness application that is on a mission to transform a billion lives. HealthifyMe was founded by Vashisht, Mathew Cherian and Sachin Shenoy in January 2012. The app is changing how people stay fit. It promotes people to eat clean and build a lasting healthy lifestyle. With over 20 million+ downloads, 800+ nutrition, fitness, and yoga coaches, HealthifyMe has made a prominent presence in Southeast Asia and seeks to conquer the global market.

Besides its eponymous health-and-fitness tracking app, HealthifyMe also offers coaching subscription plans for weight loss and disease reversal.