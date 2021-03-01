Beaumark’s ‘Maskne Gentle Cleanser,’ The Perfect Solution to Fight Acne Caused By Face Masks

Tired of acne breakouts caused due to masks? Beaumark, a homegrown clean beauty startup brand has just the perfect solution for you. Formulated with sustainably sourced ingredients, Beaumark’s Maskne Gentle Cleanser is a revolutionary product that helps you get rid of acne, leaving you with healthy and glowing skin!

Maskne, also known as mask acne, involves acne breakouts from wearing a face mask. This occurs when sweat, oil, and bacteria are trapped on your skin while wearing a mask, creating the perfect breeding ground for breakouts. Infused with salicylic acid, citric acid, and tea tree oil, Beaumark’s Maskne Gentle Cleanser fights acne by reducing oil, bacteria, and dead skin on your face.

This paraben and sulphate-free cleanser is made from ingredients that are locally sourced and manufactured in India. Key ingredients include Salicylic Acid that reduces acne and keeps pores clean; Citric acid with antioxidant properties that exfoliates your skin; Tea tree oil that reduces skin dryness and Frankincense that reduces the appearance of wrinkles and acne scars.

With the launch of Maskne Gentle Cleanser, Beaumark aims to revolutionize the beauty industry norms with their campaign #skinloveisselflove. Its mission is to empower women to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin.

Commenting on the launch of Maskne Gentle Cleanser, Shikha, founder of Beaumark, said, “I wanted a brand that would provide a simple and safe solution to my skin concerns. Instead of putting thousands of chemicals on my face that wouldn’t end up working, I thought why not just create a one stop solution! As a millennial, I also longed for a beauty brand to break the standards of beauty rather than to set them. So, I created my brand as an innovative and forward-thinking platform”