Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) flagged off the India Skills National Competition 2022 for Beauty Therapy, Hair Dressing & Yoga

New Delhi: Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) along with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSD&E) spearheaded the India Skills competition in Beauty Therapy, Hair Dressing & Yoga.

The auspicious ceremony was graced by the august presence of Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director – Skill Education & Training, CBSE; Mr. R P Singh, Joint Secretary, Skill Education & Training, CBSE; Dr. Blossom Kochhar – Chairperson, B&WSSC, Mr. Sandeep Ahuja – Co-Chairperson, B&WSSC; Ms. Gurpreet Seble – Treasurer, B&WSSC and Ms. Monica Bahl – CEO, B&WSSC; Ms. Vaishali Shah – Chief Expert for India (Beauty Therapy); Ms. Samantha Kochhar – Chief Expert for India (Hair Dressing), Ms. Richa Agarwal, Mentor along with other eminent jury members across the country. India Skills competition offers a national platform to the youth and exposure to global training standards. It is a step towards discovering the power of skills and making vocational training aspirational for the youth. The winners of the IndiaSkills National competition will undergo training and get an opportunity to represent the country at the coveted World Skills Competition to be held in Shanghai, China in 2022. B&WSSC has introduced ‘Yoga’ as a participating trade under the demo-skills category in the current cycle of India Skills national competition.

WINNERS OF NATIONAL SKILL COMPETITION

In Beauty Therapy Catagory

Rinkal Karotra, From Maharashtra Won Gold Medal,

Pritisha Barman From Assam Won Silver

Rojalin Brahma From Odisha Won Silver.

In Hair Dressing Catagory

Charmi Sen From Rajasthan Won Gold Medal

Abdul Rahim From Delhi Won Silver Medal

Vijay Kumar From Karnataka Won Bronze

In Yoga Demo Skill Catagory