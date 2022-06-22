Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga

“SAY YES TO YOG AND NO TO ROG”, 8TH INTERNATIONAL DAY OF YOGA WAS CELEBRATED BY BEAUTY & WELLNESS SECTOR SKILL COUNCIL UNDER THE MINISTRY OF SKILL DEVELOPMENT AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP (MSDE)

New Delhi, June 22, 2022: In a bid to promote Yoga for holistic well-being, the Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) organized an event to celebrate the 8 th International Day of Yoga with the chosen theme of ‘Say Yes to Yog and No to Rog’.

Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council while talking about the occasion informed, “This is the day of celebration for us, while celebrating yoga day we also organised 1 st ever “Convocation Ceremony” for successful students passing out from short term training courses of B&WSSC, under Skill India Mission. Followed by a lamp lighting ceremony there was a special Surya Namaskar performance and certificate distribution for the students. The occasion saw students performing Surya Namaskar. The yoga event was also joined by Students from NGOs who performed Yoga.

On this occasion, B&WSSC also signed a MoU with Art of Living in the august presence of esteemed dignitaries for the skilling of Indian youth in Yoga. Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson-B&WSSC congratulated all the passing out students on their achievements and wished them luck for their future. The occasion was graced by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, -Minister of Skill Development &; Entrepreneurship, and Ms Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill council, Shri. K.K. Dwivedi, Joint Secretary- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, NSDC, Dr. Biswajit Saha, Director Skill Education & Training.

Emphasizing the need for Yoga instructors and trainers in the country, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary-Minister of Skill Development &; Entrepreneurship, said, “Yoga is India’s gift to the world as it has roots in our ancient Vedic traditions. Our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also stated that Yoga has emerged as one of the biggest mass movements in the quest for good health and well-being across the globe in the last few years. Aligned with his vision, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has been working closely with Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) to build awareness regarding various career prospects in the field of Yoga and encourage youth to embrace Yoga for a promising future. In a post-COVID-19 era, I foresee an urgent need for skill set enhancement of the potential workforce with a surge in demand for certified Yoga instructors and trainers. We are committed to our vision to make Yoga truly global and empower youth across the country to explore lucrative career opportunities in the field of Yoga.” Over 1,30,000 people trained as Yoga Instructors and Trainers by B&WSSC under

Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO, Beauty & Wellness Sector Skill Council of India elaborated, This was the day of celebration for all of us and the event had participation from Delhi, NCR, Ghaziabad, Meruth, and different parts of India .B&WSSC. offers three specific courses for yoga – Yoga Instructor, Yoga Trainer, and Senior Yoga Trainer with our partners who have helped them reach this remarkable milestone are, Art of Living, The Yoga Institute, and Patanjali. The states with the highest number of skilled Yoga candidates are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Odisha, Kerala, and West Bengal. B&WSSC also has vocational education courses in Yoga for CBSE schools starting from classes XI and XII.

Shri. K.K. Dwivedi, Joint Secretary- Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “As a result of Skill India’s sustained efforts to help youth leverage various employment opportunities available in the field of Yoga, over 1,30,000 candidates have been trained as Yoga instructors and trainers across the country through different skilling initiatives, primarily Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), Short Term Training (STT), Special Projects by Beauty &Wellness Sector Skill Council. With efforts of the MSDE, aligned with PM Modi’s vision to make Yoga a part of everyone’s life, Yoga has reached even the hinterlands of India. People in even the remote corners of the country are learning Yoga through Kaushal Vikas Kendras. Skill development is going on in full swing in the whole country and Yoga has become a great career choice for the youth.”

Addressing the students at the Convocation ceremony, the Chief Guest- Shri Rajesh Aggarwal said, “It’s an honour & great pleasure that today we are felicitating our students on this important day, which also earmarks the 1 st Convocation ceremony of short-term training courses. This indeed is a defining moment and a day of celebration- a day when you look back on the many challenges you have overcome and look forward to those that lie ahead, knowing that you have the skills & knowledge to meet them. It is a day that you will always remember.”