Biological E. Limited Gears Up for new phase of India’s Vaccination Drive on National Immunisation Day!

Mumbai, March 19, 2022:On the occasion of National Immunisation Day today and in an effort to support the Government’s ongoing efforts to protect our country against COVID-19, Biological E. Limited is geared to facilitate the first phase of the vaccination drive for the 12 to 15years’ Indian population through its vaccine CORBEVAXTM. Biological E. Limited collaborated with the Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College to develop CORBEVAXTMvaccine.

Dynavax, Inc from the USA supported CORBEVAXTM development by providing the adjuvant and THSTI Delhi conducted key immunogenicity testing as part of a comprehensive clinical trial development plan.

BIRAC, a division of the Department of Biotechnology, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Coalition for Epidemic Prevention and Innovation (CEPI) provided partial funding during clinical development. CORBEVAXTM is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine against the novel coronavirus and has been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children aged 12-18 years and adults from 18-80 yrs. CORBEVAXTMis administered through an intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Biological E limited had begun the manufacturing CORBEVAXTM for stockpiling after approval, based on the favourable clinical evidence and review by experts. Multiple Biological E. Limited facilities in Hyderabad are currently producing and will continue to produce the vaccine. The group will leverage its robust pan India presence and partner with the State Governments, hospitals, and Medical institutions to leave no stone unturned in facilitating the uninterrupted supply of“CORBEVAXTM”: COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 30 crore vaccines have been produced as part of the commitment made to the Government of India.

On the occasion, Ms. Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited said, “As the entire country awaits the new phase of immunisation drive for the 12 to 15 years, we at Biological E. Limited are privileged to support the Indian Government in this valiant exercise through our CORBEVAXTM vaccine. We are grateful to our Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for giving us an opportunity to join the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

It’s been a significant development for us to extend our vaccine reach to children aged 12-15 years. Not only will this allow them to resume their daily lives, but it will also lower the parents’ concerns as they see their children resuming academic activities in person.

We are happy to share that, Biological E. Limited has been strengthening its production and supply chain facilities, to ensure the efficient and fast administration of vaccines with the highest safety standards. As one of the largest and most trusted pharmaceutical companies in the country, we believe that it is our duty and responsibility to actively participate in the nation’s fight against COVID-19 and make India safe. Biological E Limited has achieved a capacity to produce 100+ million doses per month in order to ensure adequate supply and we are able to respond to any increasing demand too, should the need arise.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has undergone a lot of mutations in a short duration. In clinical trials, CORBEVAXTM induced immune response demonstrated consistent neutralization of the Ancestral SARS-COV-2 strain as well as the Variants of Concern such as Beta, Delta, and Omicron. In the efforts to bolster COVID-19 vaccines in India, I am grateful to our dedicated team, who have worked tirelessly to develop CORBEVAXTM and get it to this stage of readiness.”

Biological E. Limited is making continuous efforts to provide access to affordable healthcare by serving the community and society at large. We are proud that CORBEVAXTM is the most affordable COVID-19 vaccine for the Government of India which is providing free vaccination to all eligible citizens. The pricing of CORBEVAXTM in the private market will be Rs. 990 inclusive of all taxes and vaccine administration charges.

Key Highlights of the CORBEVAXTM vaccine: