BL Agro Organizes Covid Vaccination Camp At Its Premises. Vaccinates 100% Workforce

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh:BL Agro Industries Limited, edible oils and food prod-ucts company in India, recently organized COVID-19 vaccination camp on its premises for the entire workforce based at its Corporate office in Bareilly. In the first phase, the compa-ny had its 1200 employees, and their respective family members, vaccinated at a nearby municipality hospital in the city and in the second phase, the labor workforce of 2400 people were vaccinated at the on-premises camp. Both Serum Institute’s COVISHIELD and Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN were used for vaccinating BL Agro’s staff and theirfamilies. With the completion of this phase, 100% workforce at the Rs 2500 crore company is now vaccinated for Covid-19.

In line with the ethics and principles of the company, it has also been helping its COVID af-fected employees and their families with all the necessary things such as hospitalization, arranging oxygen cylinders, doctors, timely delivery of medicines, etc. The company will get the vaccinations done for its labor workforce in the near future.

“These times are tough for all. And in such times, if we could help someone, it will be a small contribution from our end. Our colleagues, who have always contributed to the company’s growth with the best of their capabilities are our assets and taking care of them is our responsibility”, said Ashish Khandelwal, Managing Director, BL Agro.

BL Agro plans to take the vaccination drive to other cities as well where its other team members are based.