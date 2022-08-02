BLK-Max Hospital launches Cancer Mukt Haryana Campaign, in Sonipat

In order to deliberate on the rising incidences of cancer cases in the country and to highlight the advancements in the treatment modalities of various cancers, BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi organised the launch of ‘Cancer Mukt Haryana’ campaign- an initiative to create awareness on Cancer disease and remove the stigma and fear attached with the same in the State.

The launch of this campaign ‘Cancer Mukt Haryana’ was done in the presence of Dr Monika Verma (Cancer Survivor) Principal – Tikaram Girls College, Sonipat as Chief Guest, and Dr Surender Dabas, Senior Director & HOD- Surgical Oncology & Robotic surgery, BLK-Max Cancer Centre, New Delhi, who is a torchbearer of the campaign and Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit Director- Medical Oncology.

On the occasion of Lung Cancer Awareness Day, Dr. Surender Dabas, Senior Director & HOD- Surgical Oncology & Robotic surgery, BLK-Max Cancer Centre, New Delhi emphasized on the rising incidences of lung cancer in the country and especially in this region.

The event also saw a huge participation from various cancer survivors who shared their experience about the positives of their journey in fighting cancer and a better quality of life post treatment to induce hope for the present patients.

Sharing her intriguing and inspirational journey to survival, and various challenges faced by her, hon’ble Chief Guest and cancer survivor, Dr. Monika Verma said” While the disease tarnishes one’s stability and willpower, there are few who have successfully won the battle against the disease and have set an example for others who might be going through similar situations. Pertaining to the fact that cancer deeply invades the patient and their family, physically, mentally and financially, this campaign is a boon for people of Haryana. The hospital has taken a good initiative for the society by providing the best-in-class quality healthcare services.”

Of all cancers, lung cancer is one of the most lethal cancers with the highest mortality rates recorded globally. Low awareness around its occurrence and delayed recognition of symptoms (often misunderstood as TB) often pushes this life-threatening and rather aggressive cancer to the brim in most patients.

“BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital has always been at the forefront of creating awareness and treating patients with its commitment to serve people with compassion. ‘Cancer Mukt Haryana’ campaign is in the continuation of the same commitment, as our primary goal is to develop awareness in public and emphasise on importance of early screening and detection which plays an important role in cancer treatment. Cancer awareness will also lead the people in making healthier lifestyle choices to avoid health complications and it is glad to see cancer survivors coming forward and taking part in such awareness campaigns. With the launch of campaign in Sonipat, local residents will be highly benefitted in terms of increased awareness for better quality of life” said Dr. Surender Dabas, Senior Director & HOD- Surgical Oncology & Robotic surgery, BLK-Max Cancer Centre, New Delhi.

Lung Cancer is one of the most common cancers in India and has emerged as Global Killer. According to the GLOBOCAN 2018 report – Lung cancer ranked fourth overall among the various types of cancer in India; in males, it ranked second while in females it was sixth in terms of cancer incidence. The incidence of lung cancer is increasing each year with the trends in India following its global counterpart. With time, there has been a better understanding of the biology of the disease, with screening protocols put in place to detect the signs of lung cancer at an early stage.

“Despite its wide array of side-effects, chemotherapy, for, decades, is still considered to be an ultimate treatment for cancer. However, immunotherapy & targeted therapy is a worthy alternative that is rapidly progressing to become the most preferred treatment option for cancer. Immunotherapy is highly beneficial for patients seeking treatment even at an advanced stage by boosting their survival curve by upto 30%.” Said Dr Sajjan Rajpurohit Director- Medical Oncology, BLK-Max Cancer Centre, New Delhi

“With the advent of new innovations, such robotic procedures are scarless surgeries, the precision of the targeted area is very high, and its minimally invasive nature prevents one from undergoing an open surgery. Unfortunately, before the advent of robotic procedures, the conventional surgical method which was completely invasive, leaving many with disfigurement even after a reconstructive surgery. However, this minimally invasive technique is 100% safer and can be performed to remove recurrent tumours in the lungs” added Dr Dabas

