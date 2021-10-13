BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital Organised Continuing Medical Education Program in Association with Naga Hospital Authority

BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, successfully held a Continuing Medical Education (CME) training programme, in association with Naga Hospital Authority, which featured several key areas spanning advanced medical procedures such as Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery and Robotic Oncology Surgery among others.

The CME program, which was held at Hotel Vivor, was attended by nearly 30 doctors from across states. It aimed at training doctors from specific fields and addressing their doubts and concerns about their practice. The program also ensured that these doctors are up to date with current technology and best practices in their chosen fields.

Talking about ‘Minimal Invasive Spine Surgery – Changing Paradigm’, Dr Puneet Girdhar, Senior Director & HOD, BLK-Max Centre for Ortho Spine Surgery said, “In this CME program we discussed about minimally invasive procedures such as microendodiscectomies, minimally invasive spinal decompressions and various other techniques used in conducting them, along with their impact on the overall outcome of surgeries and benefits to patients. There have been tremendous advancements made over the years which have made safe and effective spine surgeries possible with minimal post-operative recovery time and complications. We hope that we were able to answer the concerns of our young practitioners here, to their satisfaction.”

Dr Chandragouda Dodagoudar, Associate Director – Medical Oncology, BLK-Max Cancer Centre elaborated on recent updates in Medical Oncology and said, “The session has been quite informative, and we all have understood better the breakthrough technologies in cancer science, cancer immunotherapy and novel cancer therapeutics. As we move gradually towards adopting novel techniques such as imaging technology, interventional radiology and more, we hope that this session provided deep insights to the attendees on how to adopt these in their day-to-day functioning.”

Dr Imtiakum Jamir, Consultant – HPB Surgery & Liver Transplantation, BLK-Max Institute for Digestive & Liver Diseases, spoke in detail about what Liver Transplant clinicians can look forward to and said, “Patients with advanced stages of liver disease wait for a cadaveric transplant (post the death of the donor). This wait can be unpredictable and some patients pass away while waiting for a donor liver. On the other hand, living donor transplants can now be done when the patient really needs it and when the entire team is available as it is a planned operation. A well-equipped Liver Transplant ICU can go a long way in reducing the risk of infection to the minimum.”

Dr Ankur Arya, Consultant – Urology, Andrology & Renal Transplant, BLK- Max Centre for Renal Sciences & Kidney Transplant talked about recent updates in Kidney Transplant and said, “It is a common notion that family history of men having prostate, bladder or testicular cancer has 10-12% chances to pass it on. But a lesser known fact is that even sons with a maternal heredity of breast cancer have 15-20% chances of suffering from prostate cancer. It is important to understand and spread awareness about cancer treatment and the ways to combat it. While better and advanced technologies are available, it is equally important to spread the message of early detection as the symptoms get neglected & are diagnosed late.”

Dr Bikash Gurung, Consultant- Surgical Oncology & Robotic Surgery, BLK- Max Cancer Centre took the stage and presented an overview of Robotic Onco Surgery. “Advanced robotic surgery techniques and procedures can be used to treat both adult and paediatric patients suffering from cancer. Robotic Surgery has become a new standard of treatment for many oncological cases including Head and Neck Cancer, Thorax and Lung Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Gynaecological Cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer and Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA), among others. We discussed the benefits and limitations of these procedures in detail at the CME programme and hope that young doctors will apply their takeaways from the session to their practices.”

The intended audience for the CME program were health care professionals from diverse disciplines. The learning objectives included being well-acquainted with new technologies, benefits and limitations as well as updating and upgrading the existing expertise in these fields which can then be effectively applied to further clinical practice.