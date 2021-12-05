BLK – Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi launches exclusive Oncology OPD services at Max Med Centre Srinagar

Srinagar, 4th December 2021: With decades of excellence in treating several patients suffering from cancer, BLK – Max Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi has now come up with its exclusive Oncology OPD services for management of Cancers at Max MedCentre, Karan Nagar, Srinagar. The OPD services will be available once in every month where experts will be providing consultations on various types of cancers including head & Neck cancer, Breast Cancer, Lung & Esophageal cancer, and gastrointestinal cancers and the advanced treatment modalities like Robotic surgery and minimal Access surgery for remission of such cancers.

During the launch of the OPD services, Dr. Surender Dabas, Senior Director & HOD- Surgical Oncology & Robotic surgery, BLK-Max Cancer Centre, New Delhi, said “Since early detection of such cancers can have favorable outcomes with respect to the advancements made in the field of oncology treatment, it is imperative to state that awareness plays a major role. With the launch of this OPD, local residents will be highly benefitted in terms of reduced travel for primary consultations and expert opinion due to the availability of specialist doctors in Srinagar.”

Doctors from BLK – Max hospital also briefed on the rising number of cancer cases and the advanced treatment modules available. They also emphasized on the Minimal access surgeries in the treatment of cancers which have been paving ways as the latest breakthroughs in the field of oncology.

“Newly advanced robotic surgery has provided an innovative approach in the treatment of cancer. Providing with a 3-dimensional view, robot-assisted console helps the surgeon to operate in closed, narrow spaces where it may be difficult to perform laparoscopic surgery. It also provides ease in surgical suturing which helps in reconstruction. For the patients, there is less blood loss, less pain and lower requirement for analgesics. It is day care procedure and requires shorter stay at hospital. It is a highly safe surgical procedure, has been introduced in clinical practice nearly 2 decades ago and several studies have proven its safety.” Dr. Dabas added further.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of premature mortality amongst men and women in India, according to clinicians. As per the Globacan 2020 India data, 13.24 Lakh new cases were registered out of which 11.42% were attributed to mortality from oral cancer. Globally, 7% of the population under the age of 40 years is suffering from breast cancer, whereas in India, the rate is double i.e. 15%, which is the leading causes of mortality among women. Head and neck cancers, especially among men including lip, oral cavity and oesophageal cancers are ranked second. Such cancers overall have attributed to around 25% mortality, and there is 18% rise in the number of new cancer patients registered in India last year.

The rising incidence of cancer cases in the country goes to prove the level of unawareness about the disease and early detection coupled with deteriorating lifestyle of people. Through this special OPD service organized by BLK – Max Hospital New Delhi, people from Srinagar will not only be able to access the best-in-class services but raised awareness about the disease will also enhance them for a better and healthy lifestyle.

“Before robotics, laparoscopic surgery was utilized as a minimally invasive option. With robotics, a surgeon is able to control the camera along with the surgical and retraction instruments, which offer an increased level of control over the procedure as compared to laparoscopy. Robot combines the best of laparoscopic and traditional open methods for best results. Robotic surgery is a viable option for patients requiring pelvic, abdominal and urological surgery. More surgeons are likely to adopt this technology, which will help increase its availability to patients.” concluded Dr Dabas.

Recent data shows that developing countries are facing a sharp increase in cancer incidence. But at the same time, there have been numerous advancements in cancer care. However, the majority of our population is not able to avail the benefits of these developments due to sheer lack of knowledge and myths associated with the subject.