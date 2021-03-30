BLK Super Speciality Hospital extends medical expertise in Haldwani with the launch of Gastro and Liver Clinic in the region

Haldwani: BLK Super Speciality Hospital today launched its first Gastro and Liver Clinic in Haldwani in partnership with the city-based Central Hospital. This is another patient-centric step taken by the healthcare provider to empower patients with accessibility to quality healthcare services. The facility will provide expert advice and treatment for liver transplant; cancer of the liver and pancreas, oesophagus and stomach and all diseases related to liver and the pancreas.

The OPD services were launched by leading Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist from BLK Super Speciality Hospital, Dr Manav Wadhawan- Senior Director, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, BLK Institute for Digestive & Liver Diseases,

who has been a pioneer in the evolution of HBIg free regimens in HBV related Liver Transplants and has innovated multiple techniques to negotiate difficult biliary strictures in this setting. He will be visiting the OPD once in a month along with his team for consultation which provides state-of-the-art comprehensive digestive and biliary care to patients.

At the launch, Dr Manav Wadhawan said, “Due to changing lifestyle, sedentary habits, changing dietary habits, overuse of pesticides and substance abuse, we are witnessing rise in various diseases like Fatty liver, Liver Cirrhosis, Hepatitis C, GERD, Pancreatic diseases etc. Also cancers of GI tract, Pancreatobiliary system and Liver have gained notoriety. This brings to the fore the necessity to educate ourselves and the general public to be more aware of this and take preventive steps. This OPD will provide screening of liver and gastro related ailments such as chronic Hepatitis B, Chronic Hepatitis C, Alcoholic liver disease and autoimmune disorders etc. Patients will also benefit immensely from screening and expert evaluation of hepato-pancreato-biliary and gastrointestinal disorders.“

BLK Centre for Digestive & Liver Diseases is one of the most advanced centres in its respective field and carries out all major GI, Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic procedures and has a very active Bariatric Surgery Program. The Centre has dedicated Endoscopy suites with contemporary technology, located within its outpatient area along with a 4 bedded Recovery unit, for ease of patient movement. The Centre is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, world-class facilities and a highly experienced team of surgeons who work in synergy to provide the best possible personalised care.

Northern region is seeing an alarming rise in incidence of digestive andbiliary diseases A sedentary lifestyle, increased alcohol consumption and obesity are already contributing towards projecting India to be the world capital of liver diseases by 2025. With the launch of this Gastro and Liver Clinic, patients across age brackets, socio-economic backgrounds, etc. can avail the best consultation and treatment in Haldwani and nearby regions, without the inconvenience of travelling to a different city.

The hospital has already established itself as a tertiary care facility by virtue of having state of the art technology and a blend of the finest medical and surgical skills but now their focus is to cater to the people in other cities so that the quality of life becomes better. The centers are equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, operation theatres, highly qualified nursing and support staff along with internationally trained clinicians who are among the best in the country. The focus towards improving the techniques and technologies has made surgeries safe, minimally invasive and cost-effective. All surgeries will be conducted at BLK Hospital while pre and post-operative care will be provided at the OPD along with consultation and medical advice to patients.

Dr Sanjay Juyal – Director, Central Hospital, said, “We are really happy to have collaborated with one of the best Centres for Digestive & Liver Diseases in the country to launch this OPD and look forward to saving as many lives as possible. We endeavour to equip the common man with relevant information pertaining to digestive & liver related issues and our OPDs will offer consultation and encourage people to lead a healthy lifestyle. India is seeing an alarming rise in the number of gastrointestinal and liver diseases related cases and the global burden of the disease is growing at a disturbing rate. Patients beyond the big metros find it difficult to avail world-class digestive & biliary care and incur huge costs in long distance travel. This OPD is going to be a valuable addition to the healthcare infrastructure of Haldwani by providing world-class treatment solutions to patients in the city right at their doorsteps. Our services will include all consultations and investigations and provide end to end services for the treatment.”

BLK Super Speciality Hospital is known to deliver international standards of care and treatment in Delhi and is extending its OPDs across different regions to make such services more accessible for the people there.