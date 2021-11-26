Blood Donation Camp Organised at Gillco Park Hills

Group celebrated their 21st Foundation Day with community service

Mohali, November 26, 2021 : Gillco Group, leading realty player of Punjab organized blood donation camp to commemorate their 21st anniversary since inception at Gillco Park Hills, Mohali. The camp was hosted in collaboration with PGI Chandigarh and witnessed participation of employees from Gillco Group. The staff and volunteers present at the camp were felicitated with certificates for their noble gesture and were also provided refreshments.

Addressing the programme, Mr. Tejpreet Singh Gill said, “It is our duty to contribute to the society for a good cause in any possible manner and blood donation camps help families in times of ardent need and during medical complications. We rise by lifting others, and there cannot be a better alternative than blood donation for extending aid to the community.”

Elaborating more on the same, Mr. Tejpreet Singh Gill said that, “As, we complete 21 years in this industry of giving people their dream home, it is important that we also instill community welfare values among our associated stakeholders and the community we nurture. People are volunteering to donate blood comes as the biggest gesture of kindness and care. Gillco Group has always been a frontrunner at organizing community based events and will continue to do so in near future.”