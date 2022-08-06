Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhry launches HCG Cancer Centre`s “ DIVYA”- Women care clinic at the Miss & Mrs India queen of Nation beauty pageant in Nagpur

Nagpur, August 6th 2022. Renowned Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry launched HCG NCHRI Cancer Centre`s exclusive women care clinic ‘DIVYA’, during a beauty pageant “Miss & Mrs India queen of nation “organized by magenta art & entertainment, in the presence of actor Aman Verma, Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka, COO HCG, HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur, Mr. Sujit Khare- General Manager, HCG Nagpur and Ms. Monica Ganvir- Organizer of the event.

This exclusive package provides screening, consultation, and counselling to women of all age groups. HCG also announced 8 to 8 package where all female patients can get themselves checked. The package includes, PAP SMEAR, MAMMOGRAM, USG, Consultation with the female consultant, dietician, physiotherapist, psycho-oncologist & Cervical cancer vaccination counselling, this package is valid till 8th march 2023.

According to studies every year India witnesses approx. 1.47 lacs cases of breast cancer and 1.20 lacs cases of cervical cancer, the cumulative risk of breast & cervical cancer in women is 2.7% & 1.6% respectively. This is to be noted that Breast cancer is the most common cancer in India and more lives are lost to breast cancer in India than any other country in the world. Keeping all these alarming statistics in mind HCG has added this clinic in its services which will definitely help in the well-being of women.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka, COO, HCG Cancer Centre Nagpur, Shared that this clinic will certainly help patients to understand the treatment modality and will help them to undergo treatment seamlessly under the expertise and technically sound doctors at HCG. Through this awareness program which will benefit women of all age groups, I also urge eminent personalities of society to spread awareness about breast and cervical cancer and vaccination against cervical cancer”.

During the discussion with HCG management on stage, Ms. Mahima Chaudhry applauded the concept of providing a wide range of diagnostic and screening services for women at such a price and extended her best wishes. The ceremony was well attended by more than 300 eminent people of Nagpur.