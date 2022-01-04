Brands can also check their BMI, Moshi Moshi Launches Brand Messaging Index

x

BMI or Brand Messaging Index, a scale that diagnoses the effectiveness of a brand’s communication, has been gaining popularity ever since it was launched by Moshi Moshi. The BMI test is done by first taking inputs from the brand on the existing messaging and then by deploying a team of brand experts to assess the brand. Each brand that takes the BMI test will receive a BMI report with a final BMI score.

The BMI report also highlights the key focus areas for a brand to improve its BMI score and communicate effectively to their target audience. According to Moshi Moshi, a BMI score of less than 20 out of 25 is considered unhealthy for a brand. This clearly indicates that the brand is not able to achieve the desired goals through its communication strategy.

Moshi Moshi has also developed a character named Dr.Brand who works with his team of experts to finalize the BMI score. The BMI test diagnoses a brand’s communication in three phases:

Phase 1 – ‘setting the base right’ analyses the logo, brand colours, brand positioning, and other branding elements.

Phase 2 – ‘asset creation’ focuses on the website, mobile application, store designs, and other touchpoints of a brand. This is an integral phase for a brand as it has to ensure that it is ready before it launches itself into the market.

Phase 3 – ‘go to market’. In this phase, the marketing communication of a brand is scrutinized to scale its effectiveness. Digital marketing, advertising, and public relations are some of the communication touchpoints that are assessed at this phase.

Highlighting the need for brands to do a BMI test, Rishav Dubey Co-founder of Moshi Moshi said “Most of the brands in the current world are trying to solve a branding (Phase 1) problem with a Marketing (Phase 3) solution”. It is very important for a brand to know which phase they are going wrong to get the best results”. Moshi Moshi has also released a series of videos to educate brands on the importance of the 3 phase approach.

Established in 2014, Moshi Moshi, with a clientele of 1000+ brands including Amazon, Ola, ITC and many more, has observed clients across industries signing up for the BMI analysis. The increasing demand for BMI analysis has resulted in Moshi Moshi opening up the BMI test for brands outside its clientele too. Brands can now sign up for a free BMI test by visiting https://moshimoshi.in/get-your-brand-bmi/.

A set of questions are shared with the brand and the responses are graded based on the brand’s inputs and the observations by Dr.Brand’s team. The final BMI score is then calculated and shared along with a prescription list (suggestions) that helps the brand identify the key areas to focus on.

Moshi Moshi was in the news last year for executing India’s largest video blogging competition for The Ministry of Ayush (Government of India). The online competition, announced by the Honourable Prime Minister of India in accordance with the 6th International Yoga Day, had 350 million+ people from all across the world submitting their entries. Brand Messaging Index is yet another launch that will restructure the way a brand evaluates its communication strategies.