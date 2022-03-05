Bridge Gap Indur Cancer Hospitals & Grace Cancer Foundation, to screen the health of all women in Nizamabad District

Nizamabad, 5th March, 2022: Bridge Gap Indur Cancer Hospitals in association with Grace Cancer Foundation, will conduct the largest ever mass Women Cancer screening program in Nizamabad District. The Campaign will be formally launched by Cancer Conquerors, who got treated at Bridge Gap Indur Cancer Hospitals, on the World Women’s Day, 8th March, 2022 at 11.00 am at Indur Cancer Hospital. The historic event will be graced by World Renowned Oncologist and Chief Guest Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, Professor and Director of the Cancer Center-Presbyterlan Hospital / Queens -Weill Cornell Medical College, New York; Advisor to the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh and Advisory Board Member of Grace Cancer Foundation and Guest of Honour Shri Mantena Venkata Ramaraju, CMD, Vasudha Group of Companies & Founder Chairman, Vasudha Foundation.

The bane of rural India is cervical cancer. India has the highest incidence of cervical cancer in the world, with 9.2% new cases seen every year and several of these women succumbing to it. Cervical cancer is completely preventable with HPV vaccine and much more needs to be done to create awareness and prevent unnecessary deaths, says Dr Chinnababu Sunkavaili, Founder & CEO, Grace Cancer Foundation.

As part of the program free Cancer screening will be conducted across all the villages of Nizamabad District spanning over the next six months. The initiative will assess the general health of women in the districtalong withcancer and non-communicable diseases risk. The Cancer Conquerors will lead the screening campaign from the front in their respective villages and ensure the entire populace getting screened during this period.