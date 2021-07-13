Bring women in the mainstream through CSR education by skill training – Sunita Meena, Addl. DCP Jaipur Nodal Officer (Nirbhaya Squad)

Jaipur: Narayan Seva Sansthan – a charitable organization that has charitable hospitals under them in the country for differently -abled people suffering from Polio, Cerebral Palsy and by birth, hosted webinar to promote ‘CSR Education for differently abled and children’. The objective behind the webinar was to develop an understanding on the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on education and to promote social values at the nascent stage for children and students with disabilities. Amid the pandemic, many NGOs, enterprises both large and small came forward to help the underprivileged by providing free food, masks, and transport and hospital facilities.

The webinar witnessed distinguished speakers who shared their insights Ms. Sunita Meena, Addl. DCP Jaipur Nodal Officer (Nirbhaya Squad), Dr. Goutam Sadhu, Professor IIHMR University, Adjunct Faculty, Department of International Health, Johns Hopkins University USA, Amit Kanoongo, Delivery Director & HR Head ATCS India, Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan spoke on CSR Education for the differently-abled and children and Moderated by Rajat Gour, Digital Marketing Manager at Narayan Seva Sansthan.

Sunita Meena, Addl. DCP Jaipur Nodal Officer (Nirbhaya Squad) said, “In the midst of Corona, some companies are running many courses in collaboration with social organizations, but a consortium of such organizations should be formed to impart training at the grassroots level. Digital skill training should be organized to develop entrepreneurship among women especially young girls/women in small towns and villages to keep in mind for CSR education. Need to develop programs like teacher training especially for young women in the rural and urban. These programs should focus on teaching young women to network and honing skills to their close friends and community women.”

Prashant Agarwal, President, Narayan Seva Sansthan said,“ Government and leading organizations help to create an increasingly and contextually thought-provoking environment in CSR education by integrating values, skills into better career decision-making processes. Promoting sustainability, responsibility and ethics for the coming generations is the need of the hour in the covid-19 scenario. Through short term and long term programmes, the CSR education sector will boost the availability of trained professionals in the sector.”

Amit Kanoongo, Delivery Director & HR Head, ATCS India, said, “It is important to address the prevailing challenges faced by the underprivileged and the differently-abled children who are looking to unlearn and learn today. Developing an ecosystem with fertile infrastructure is equally imperative for nurturing these children. By partnering with multiple NGO’s who work at the grass-root level, the IT consultancy focuses on education programs, skill development, annually fulfilling wishes of children belonging to rural areas, financial aid etc.”

Dr Goutam Sadhu, Professor, IIHMR University and Adjunct Faculty, Department of International Health, Johns Hopkins University, USA; “As per section-135 of the company bill 2013, the corporate has spent around INR 50,000 crores in the last 4 years. They have also contributed to the PM care Fund and to the CM rehabilitation fund during the COVID-19 Pandemic period. His analysis further highlighted that maximum work under CSR cover SDG-4 SDG-1, SDG-3 and SDG-6 that is on education and skill development, Poverty Alleviation, Health care and water, sanitation and hygiene. ”