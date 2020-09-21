By keeping the doctors safe, we can keep the patients protected during COVID-19: Doctors at Regency Superspecialty Hospital, Lucknow

21 Sep 2020, Lucknow: Citing patient’s good health and safety being the utmost responsibility, doctors at Regency Superspeciality Hospital, Lucknow have opined that safety is a two-way process and in order to ensure the protection of the patients during the coronavirus pandemic, more policies should be implemented to safeguard doctor’s life as well. Dr Ashish Shukla, Centre Head, Regency Superspeciality Hospital, Lucknow said that the wellbeing begins when the patients adhere to the rules of a hospital.

On the occasion of World Patient Safety Day, the WHO has called for collective action to support and promote health worker safety as a priority for patient safety. This call for collective action is aligned with the regional vision of “Health for All by All ‒ “Speak up for health worker safety”. Dr Ashish Shukla further added that during the COVID-19 pandemic, patients should follow social-distancing and self-hygiene measures when they visit a hospital so that we together can overcome the unprecedented times. He also urged patients to visit the hospital when it is required with one attendant or seek tele or video consultation.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has unveiled some huge challenges and risks not only for patients but also the healthcare workers, who are facing globally including healthcare-associated infections, violence, stigma, psychological and emotional disturbances, illness and even death. Therefore, in the coronavirus pandemic, monitoring health continues to be important. We, in Regency Superspeciality Hospital, are following all the safety and sanitization measures round the clock to make the hospital a virus-free zone. We have been regularly training on infection prevention and control measures for those working on the frontlines of this pandemic, coupled with supportive measures to enhance compliance of these measures in the workplace,” said Dr Devendra Niranjan, Clinical Microbiologist and Infection Control Officer, Regency Superspeciality Hospital, Lucknow.

The hospital also recognized the professionalism and dedication of health workers and honoured them for their selfless attitude towards maintaining patient’s safety first. The hospital management decided to invest greater resources to protect them from the occupational risks they face in the workplace.