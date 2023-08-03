Can Grade 4 Piles Be Treated With Laser?

Overview

Are you experiencing discomfort and itching in your anal region or blood in your stools? If yes, then there are high chances that you have piles. But the good news is that there is nothing to worry about. With piles treatment, you can successfully get rid of this ailment and also the many symptoms that appear with it.

However, before you proceed with the treatment, it is essential to understand the stage or the grade of the problem and opt for treatment accordingly. This article highlights the success of grade 4 piles with laser, piles laser treatment cost, and other essential information.

1 What are Piles?

Haemorrhoids, sometimes called piles, are a common medical problem many people experience. In the anus or lower rectum, the formation of essentially enlarged and swollen blood veins can be described as piles. Piles can cause discomfort, pain, itching, and bleeding, particularly during bowel motions.

Although the actual aetiology of piles is unknown, conditions like constipation, pregnancy, obesity, and prolonged sitting or standing may all be causes.

Despite the discomfort they can cause, piles are not thought to pose a severe health risk. A high-fibre diet, plenty of water, and frequent exercise are just a few examples of modest lifestyle adjustments that can effectively control piles.

2 Types of Piles

Piles are classified according to their intensity and how far they have prolapsed or emerged from the anus. The grading system helps understand the condition’s severity and guide appropriate treatment.

Grade I: In this stage, the piles are small and internal. They are located inside the anus and may not be visible or felt. Grade I piles do not prolapse (come out) and are often symptomless, with little to no discomfort or bleeding.

Grade II: Grade II piles prolapse during bowel movements but spontaneously return to their original position after the bowel movement is completed. They may be visible or felt outside the anus during straining or pushing, but they can be easily pushed back in manually.

Grade III: Piles in this stage prolapse during bowel movements and require manual intervention to be pushed back inside the anus. They may also protrude during physical activity or sitting, causing discomfort, pain, itching, and bleeding.

Grade IV: Piles are the most severe stage. They remain prolapsed all the time and cannot be manually pushed back inside the anus. Grade IV piles may cause persistent discomfort, pain, bleeding, and difficulty with hygiene and bowel movements.

3 Can Grade 4 Piles be Treated with Laser?

The laser procedure is one of the most effective ways to treat grade 4 piles. The technique uses a laser beam to precisely target and treat the affected hemorrhoidal tissue. The laser energy evaporates or coagulates the haemorrhoidal tissue, causing it to shrink in size.

Laser piles surgery is typically performed in a daycare setting, meaning the patient can go on the same day or the next day. Generally, the laser piles treatment takes about 20 to 30 minutes. It is a minimally invasive procedure done under local or general anaesthesia.

4 Efficacy and Success Rate of the Laser Procedure

Grade 4 piles treatment with laser procedure has been known to have a high efficacy and success rate. As many as 98% of the patients have reported excellent or complete improvement in their condition.

5 Benefits of Laser Treatment for Grade 4 Piles:

People of all ages all across the globe are at risk of getting piles. However, with the easy and effective availability of piles treatments, one can permanently eliminate this problem from their lives. Some of the many advantages of laser treatment for grade 4 piles are:

Minimally Invasive: Laser therapy for Grade 4 piles is considered minimally invasive compared to conventional surgical methods. It usually involves less discomfort, quicker recovery, and a lower chance of complications.

Precision and Control: Laser technology enables targeted destruction of hemorrhoidal tissue with minimal harm to healthy tissue nearby. With greater accuracy, treatments are more successful, and problems are less likely.

Reduced Bleeding: During the operation, the laser treatment coagulates blood vessels, which reduces bleeding. This may result in more comfortable care for the patient and faster recovery.

Faster Recovery: Laser treatment typically has a quicker recovery than traditional surgery. Patients may have less downtime and can return to their regular routines sooner.

6 Cost of Laser Treatment for Grade 4 Piles

There are many healthcare centres and hospitals that undertake laser treatment. Piles laser treatment cost in India varies between INR 55,000 to INR 1,10,000.

Factors affecting piles laser treatment costs are :

Type of healthcare facility

The age of the patient

City

Admission fees

Post-operative complications, if any

Takeaway

Piles treatment is one of the most potent ways to eradicate the problem for those suffering from grade 4 piles. This minimally invasive procedure is generally quick and effortless. It plays a pivotal role in helping a person to lead a happy and healthy life.

